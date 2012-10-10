LONDON, Oct 10 Russian Urals crude was stable on
Wednesday with traders anticipating a further price spike in the
next few days due to poor cargo availability and good demand
from refiners.
"I would not be surprised if Urals rose further on the back
of superb refining margins," one trader said referring to the
Mediterranean market, where prices have strengthened to dated
Brent minus 55 cents.
He said they could go as high as minus 30 cents.
"Urals is showing great refining value while the Med is
short of barrels. So I think so we will see it going up again,"
said a second Urals trader.
He predicted that activity would remain thin until Russia
publishes early loading programmes for November within the next
5-10 days.
"Urals is particularly tight and that is having an impact on
the sentiment in other markets, notably Iraqi Kirkuk. If Urals
gets stronger, then Kirkuk will certainly become more sexy,"
said a third trader, valuing Kirkuk at around dated Brent minus
$2 a barrel.
A fourth trader said that demand from Poland and Germany
were also supporting Urals in the Baltic as the countries need
to buy more crude from Russian ports this month due to a short
pipeline deliveries schedule.
"Each of those need at least 300,000 tonne a month from the
sea. So the situation is getting tight especially since a lot of
Russian refineries have come out of maintenances and there is
zero stockpiles to feed that extra demand," he said.
In the Platts window, BP bid in the Baltic for an Oct 22-26
Urals cargo at dated Brent minus $1.45 a barrel, some 15 cents
weaker than on Monday, but found no sellers.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing
by William Hardy)