LONDON, Sep 5 Spot differentials on Russian
medium sour Urals crude were unchanged on Thursday as the market
awaited the results of a big semi-annual tender by top producer
Rosneft and sought clarity on whether Russia decides to divert
oil away from Belarus.
Rosneft is offering more Urals in its semi-annual crude
tender and had been due to announce results on Thursday.
But the decision was delayed as top managers of the
country's largest oil producer travelled to a G20 summit in St
Petersburg, traders said.
"The market is now hoping to get some results on Friday,"
one trader said. Rosneft's previous tenders have made Shell,
Vitol and Glencore the dominant players in the grade of the
world's largest oil producer.
Another major factor for the Urals market is a pending
decision on how much crude Russia could divert away from Belarus
in connection with a trade and diplomatic dispute over potash.
On Thursday, Russia piled the pressure on Belarus, saying it
would supply the country with 18.5 million tonnes of oil in
2013, which effectively means a steep cut in supplies in the
fourth quarter.
Russia has supplied its neighbour with around 5.75 million
tonnes of oil each quarter so far this year, or more than 17
million tonnes. Belarus has been looking for 23 million tonnes
this year.
"If the cut is big and all this oil ends up on the export
market, Urals will tank," said a trader with a major.
Urals differentials have already weakened by almost $2 per
barrel in the Baltic over the past weeks from their all-time
highs due to expectations of higher supplies due to major
maintenance works at Russian refineries.
There was no activity in Urals in the Mediterranean, where
the grade is priced at around dated Brent flat compared to
Urals' discount of around $1 in the Baltic. Some traders still
consider bringing Urals from the Baltic to the Mediterranean.
"For us the arb definitely remains open," said a trader with
a major.
PKN awarded its Urals tender for Butinge for Sept 22-26
delivery but the buyer could not be confirmed.
In other grades, BP offered an Azeri Light cargo loading
Sept 20-24 at Dated Brent plus $5.95, higher than previous price
estimates at around dated Brent plus $5.50.
Like many other sweet grades, Azeri has been supported by a
massive outage in Libyan output due to protests.
"I'm expecting to see the premium come off because margins
are negative. Even for Azeri," said one buyer.
Oil flows through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline linking Iraq to
Turkey resumed on Wednesday night after a bomb attack halted
crude flow on Tuesday.