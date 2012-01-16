LONDON Jan 16 Aluminium prices fell in
December as demand worries weighed, and while a handful of
production cutback announcements have since lent the market a
steadier tone, lacklustre demand is seen likely to limit moves
higher near term.
In early January, Alcoa Inc announced it was cutting
its global smelting capacity by 12 percent. [ID:ID:nL1E8C5CV0]
Although the figure included permanent closure of a
substantial amount of already idled capacity, it helped
sentiment, which was underpinned further by Norsk Hydro's
announcement of plans to curb output at a struggling
smelter in Australia.
"The production cutbacks are supportive, but demand is not
strong enough to warrant higher prices. I see the market trading
sideways near term," said Fastmarkets analyst Will Adams.
Barclays Capital said the estimated non-China production
capacity cuts announced in the past month total 1.3 million
tonnes per year (tpy) and have helped reinforce cost support for
aluminium prices.
This figure includes 292,000 tpy of capacity that had not
been producing since 2009, around 342,000 tpy of non-price
related closures and 85,000 tpy of delayed production ramp-ups.
But many analysts are somewhat cautious as to how high
prices can go.
"It's difficult to see a big run-up in prices. If they go up
too far, everyone will turn (production)on again," one said.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-months aluminium price
was last indicated at $2,164 a tonne.
Below are some of the more significant recent developments
in production, stocks and prices that may influence the
direction of the market in 2012.
PRODUCTION
Dec 20 - Daily average primary aluminium output in China
rose to 48,900 tonnes in November from 48,100 tonnes in October,
provisional figures from the International Aluminium Institute
(IAI) showed.
Dec 20 - Daily average primary aluminium output in November
dropped to 70,700 tonnes, compared with a revised 70,900 in
October and 68,600 in November 2010, provisional figures from
the IAI showed.
Dec 19 - Dutch primary aluminium producer ZALCO said it was
looking for a buyer to restart its plant, which was shut on Dec.
16 due to lack of funds after the company filed for bankruptcy,
an official receiver said.
Dec 15 - A power cut at Rio Tinto Alcan's
Lynemouth aluminium smelter in northeastern England has knocked
out one of the plant's production lines and partially curtailed
the other, a company spokesman said. In November, Rio Tinto said
it was set to close the smelter as rising energy costs put
pressure on margins. A consultation process on the closure is in
progress and due to continue to the end of February. The
spokesman said the recent problems would not affect that
schedule. He added that no decision had been taken whether or
not efforts would be made to restart the affected pots.
Dec 12 - China produced 16,015,000 tonnes of primary
aluminium in the first 11 months of 2011, up 9.9 percent from
the same period in 2010, according to the National Bureau of
Statistics. Meanwhile output of alumina rose by 15.8 percent
over the same period to reach 31,562,000 tonnes.
PRICES
Aluminium prices finished December at $2,020 a tonne, down
from $2,110 the previous month.
Concerns that Europe's debt crisis could spiral out of
control knocked industrial metals around mid-month and
three-months aluminium fell towards $1,950 its lowest since July
2010.
Prices regained some of their composure as worries about
Europe ebbed and in early January the market made further
headway as production cutback news gave sentiment a boost.
STOCKS
Total exchange stocks of aluminium were at 5.187 million
tonnes at the end of December, equating to more than 42 days of
demand.
Of the end-December total some 4.979 million tonnes were
held in LME-registered warehouses, up sharply from 4.558 million
a month earlier.
Heavy inflows into Detroit and Vlissingen were partly down
to consumers deferring orders due to Europe's deteriorating
outlook.
In early December LME aluminium stocks surpassed earlier
record highs and by Jan. 3 they had reached a fresh peak of
4.983 million tonnes.
Since the, however, inventories have dipped, with more
declines expected given the queue of metal earmarked for
delivery out of Vlissingen.
Total visible stocks of aluminium, including latest IAI
stocks, were around 6.643 million tonnes, up from 6.144 million
a month earlier.
Aluminium stocks at key ports in Japan totalled 221,500
tonnes at the end of November, down 6 percent from the month
before, trading house Marubeni Corp said. End-October
inventories totalled 235,800 tonnes.
(3000 Xtra users can access Reuters Metal Production Database
(MPD) by clicking on:
here)
(Compiled by Karen Norton, editing by Jane Baird)