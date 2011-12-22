LONDON Dec 22 Copper prices ended November lower and are likely to retain a downwards bias early next year as concerns for global demand prospects persist.

"Copper will probably remain under pressure, there's no reason for strength," said Fastmarkets analyst Will Adams, citing demand worries.

He expected copper prices to trade in a $6,800-$7,800 range in the early part of 2012, with bargain hunting helping to limit the downside.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-months copper price was last indicated at $7,540 a tonne.

Standard Chartered analyst Daniel Smith said the picture was not aggressively bearish.

But upside potential would be limited as problems in Europe would not disappear suddenly and the view on China was relatively downbeat for the early part of next year.

Longview Economic's Harry Colvin said most of the negative economic news that could harm copper was already priced in.

"I can't see it moving meaningfully below 300 cents a lb ($6,600 a tonne)", he said.

Below are some of the more significant recent developments in production, stocks and prices that may continue to influence the direction of the market in the remainder of 2011 and into next year.

PRODUCTION

Nov 30 - Chile's Codelco said it had started legal action against Mitsubishi Corp to enable it to cancel the Japanese company's purchase of a disputed stake in Anglo American's southern Chilean properties. On Dec. 22 Anglo said the move was an attempt to safeguard its rights in case it fails to reach a "commercial solution" - a negotiated deal - over the disputed contract.

Nov 30 - Workers returned to their jobs at Freeport-McMoRan's Peruvian copper mine Cerro Verde after a two-month strike, a union leader said. Both sides failed to reach an accord on a new labour pact, but the union said its members would return to work after receiving guarantees that the regional government of Arequipa will unilaterally draw up the wage pact to end the dispute.

Nov 30 - Workers at Chile's giant Collahuasi mine ended a two-day labour stoppage that disrupted output, the operator and union of the world's No. 3 copper mine. Collahuasi said on Nov. 29 its copper concentrate output was halted and its copper cathode output limited due to the stoppage, which started on the previous day over feared lay-offs.

Nov 29 - Chile, which provides around one-third of the world's copper, produced 466,822 tonnes of the red metal in October, up 1 percent from the same month last year, the government said.

Nov 29 - Tethyan Copper, which owns the massive Reko Diq copper-gold project in the Baluchistan province of Pakistan, said it had begun international arbitration proceedings in order to protect its rights after the province rejected its mining lease application.

Nov 25 - Codelco said it produced 1.25 million tonnes of copper in the nine months to September, up 3.5 percent from the same period last year.

Nov 24 - Codelco is having one of its best production years ever, and will beat its 1.7 million tonne output target for 2011, the company said.

Nov 23 - Freeport McMoRan and its Indonesian union are discussing a possible pay deal to end a three-month strike that has crippled output which would double pay for some skilled workers. On Dec. 14 the company said it expected full operations at the mine to resume by early 2012 after reaching a pay deal.

Nov 22 - The world refined copper market was in deficit of 161,000 tonnes in the first eight months of the year, compared with a deficit of 339,000 tonnes in the same period last year, according to the International Copper Study Group (ICSG).

Nov 10 - China produced 4,581,000 tonnes of refined copper in the first 10 months of the year, up 16.2 percent from the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Output of mined copper rose by 14.4 percent over the same period to reach 1,079,000 tonnes.

Nov 4 - Xstrata said it had agreed upon a new three-year labour contract with over 550 unionized and non-unionized workers in its small Chilean Lomas Bayas mine.

Nov 4 - Southern Copper said it was determined to keep developing its $1 billion Tia Maria mine in southern Peru, maintaining an estimated 2013 start date despite protests against the project.

Nov 1 - Lundin Mining, which owns a minority stake in the massive Tenke Fungurume mine in Africa, said that majority stakeholder Freeport-McMoRan has approved a planned expansion at the copper-cobalt mine. Lundin said Freeport's board had approved the expansion, which will result in a 50 percent increase in the mine's copper output, once it is complete in 2013.

PRICES

Copper prices ended November at $7,885 a tonne, down from $7,990 a month earlier.

Prices generally weakened during the course of last month as concerns about the euro zone crisis and implications for economic growth and metal demand weighed on sentiment.

But copper averted a revisit of the early October 14-month lows of $6,635 a tonne. The month's low of $7,100.25 was recorded on Nov. 24.

Copper picked up after that and touched $8,000 on Nov. 30 following a coordinated move by major central banks to provide liquidity in the financial system.

European worries came to the fore again, however, and prices slid lower, although they pulled up ahead of $7,100.

STOCKS

LME copper stocks continued the downtrend that has been in place since early October, ending November at 386,700 tonnes from 424,750 tonnes the previous month.

Total exchange stocks at the end of November were around 531,000 tonnes, down from about 652,000 tonnes in October. They amounted to about 10 days of consumption.

Of that total in exchange stocks some 78,962 tonnes were held in Shanghai, compared with 73,768 tonnes a month earlier. (3000 Xtra users can access Reuters Metal Production Database (MPD) by clicking on: here) (Compiled by Karen Norton; editing by James Jukwey)