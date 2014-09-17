* Iron ore prices plummet nearly 40 pct this year
* 'The end of the Iron Age is here,' Goldman warns
* Junior miners facing extinction threat
By Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson
LONDON, Sept 17 Investors are facing up to a
decline in their lucrative returns from mining shares, as
falling prices for iron ore and copper are set to force mining
companies to cut their generous dividends.
The change in thinking comes as investors reassess the
potential for European shares in general. A multi-year rally has
begun to sputter, economic recovery has weakened and $1 trillion
of cash that companies have piled up is coming under scrutiny.
The iron ore price has plunged nearly 40 percent in 2014. It
dropped to a five-year low of $82 a tonne last week on worries
over the pace of growth in China - which buys around two-thirds
of the world's iron ore - and a glut of low- production-cost ore
from big players like Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton
and Vale.
"The fact that iron ore prices have fallen so much and
metals prices are weaker - miners will face the pressure to cut
their dividends. And this could be more painful for relatively
smaller producers," said John B Smith, senior fund manager at
Brown Shipley.
The damage from weaker copper prices, down about 7 percent
this year, and falling iron ore prices on miners' margins is
seen hurting fourth-quarter margins and could spark a wave of
dividend cuts, strategists and analysts warned.
The price drop is prompting equity analysts to slash their
profit forecasts, in contrast with an overall improving earnings
momentum for European companies overall.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, mining companies
have seen earnings growth slow to its worst in 11 months.
Revised earnings per share estimates over a rolling three-month
period have been deteriorating since March, and some warned the
wave of downgrades is not yet fully reflected in share prices.
"A scenario of iron ore prices staying at around $70-$80 a
tonne for a few years is certainly not priced in currently,"
Hunter Hillcoat, mining analyst at Investec, said.
"You will see a pressure on margins, cash flows and their
ability to return cash to shareholders."
UK-listed mining companies feature among the European stocks
with the biggest dividend yields, making them must-haves for
long-term institutional investors and pension funds. But
slumping iron ore prices might change their status, analysts
said.
Rio Tinto - whose iron ore division contributes to nearly 70
percent of the firm's operating results, according to Barclays
analysts - offers a yield of 3.7 percent. BHP Billiton offers a
yield of 4 percent. Both exceed the average yield of 3.3 percent
for the broader STOXX Europe 600 index.
Rio Tinto's total dividend rose to $2.8 billion in 2013 from
$2.1 billion in 2011 and BHP Billiton disbursed almost $2.3
billion each year in the past three years.
Iron ore's prices have plunged further and faster than
initially expected. Goldman Sachs recently warned the commodity
had entered a new phase, saying that 2014 is the inflection
point where new production capacity finally catches up with
demand growth.
"The end of the Iron Age is here," Goldman analysts wrote.
The investment bank kept its 2015 iron ore price forecast at
$80 a tonne, but slashed its 2016 estimate by 4 percent to $79
and its 2017 projection by 8 percent to $78.
Rio and BHP shars have lost about 10 percent over the last
month, but the impact has been stronger on smaller miners, with
African Minerals and London Mining slumping 70
percent and 50 percent respectively in the past two months.
"If you really want to see whether damage has been done,
look at small-cap miners like African Minerals or London Mining.
It's hugely negative," Paul Gait, mining analyst at Sanford
Bernstein, said.
The drop in prices claimed its first casualty last week in
Australia, sending fledgling miner Western Desert Resources Ltd
into administration after it had failed to reach a deal
with bankers over its debt. Analysts warned that many other
small to medium-size producers could soon feel the pain of the
price slump.
UBS estimated at current prices junior Australian miners
Gindalbie Metals Ltd, Grange Resources Ltd and
Atlas Iron Ltd were making losses.
"Life will be difficult for the smaller players as the
bigger ones will reduce capex and investment for some time to
come," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets in Brussels, said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson; Editing by
Lionel Laurent, Larry King)