(Updates with U.S. market activity; adds new byline, NEW YORK to dateline)

* NY copper ends up nearly 2 pct

* German Ifo business index rises in December

* Euro extends gains vs dollar after US housing data

* Copper on track for first annual fall since 2008

By Barani Krishnan and Harpreet Bhal

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 20 Copper rose on Tuesday to near a one week high as a weaker dollar and better-than-expected German business sentiment helped offset worries that policymakers were falling short of efforts to address Europe's debt crisis.

Also boosting confidence was data showing U.S. housing starts and building permits at a 1-1/2 year high in November. That was more evidence that the world's largest economy was gaining speed in recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to $7,470 a tonne, its best since Nov. 14, and closed at $7,410 a tonne from $7,260 on Monday, although trading volumes have been tapering off ahead of the year-end holiday season.

In New York, the most-active U.S. copper futures contract, March, settled up 6.10 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $3.3695 a lb.

"The economic data we saw today certainly helped buying in copper and also pushed out some of the shorts that had been pressuring the market," said Sterling Smith, analyst at Country Hedging Inc. in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"I wouldn't venture any further on how the rest of the week would be, given the holidays and the extreme thin daily volumes."

Copper prices have shed nearly one quarter of their value since the start of the year, on track for their first annual decline since 2008, as a deepening euro zone debt crisis has pushed investors to liquidate assets such as industrial metals.

Analysts warned sentiment could remain fragile towards the end of the year in the face of persistent caution about the euro zone crisis, should investors grow weary about politicians' inability to contain the region's debt troubles.

"The euro (zone) debt crisis hasn't gone away, it's difficult to be positive short term if you think China is not going to be doing much in January because of the new year, and I don't think markets think that European politicians have much credibility," said Citigroup analyst David Wilson.

Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out.

German business morale rose sharply in December, defying expectations for a decline and underscoring the strength of the economy in the face of a sovereign debt crisis that has hammered growth in other euro zone members.

A rebound in the euro against the dollar helped boost copper's gains. A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Investor sentiment on the euro zone improved further on Tuesday after short-term financing costs for Spain more than halved as banks lapped up its debt. Much of the purchasing power was said to come from cut-rate money to be lent by the European Central Bank.

ALUMINIUM STOCKS RISE

Aluminium stocks MAL-STOCKS in LME-registered warehouses rose by 49,775 to a new record 4,922,800 tonnes, data showed. Some 28,875 tonnes flowed into warehouses in Detroit.

Aluminium ended at $2,002 a tonne from $1,962 a tonne on Monday.

Zinc, used in galvanising, was last bid at $1,865 from $1,838. Tin was last bid at $18,975 from $18,695.

Tin prices are down more than 30 percent so far this year, the biggest year-to-date percentage decline in the base metals complex.

"Although the self-imposed export ban by Indonesian tin producers has not yet been officially lifted, it has de facto collapsed once and for all," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

"There is now a risk of more smelters bringing tin to the market which they had previously withheld, thereby further pressurizing the price."

Battery material lead closed at $1,959 from $1,937, while stainless-steel ingredient nickel ended at $18,865 from $18,380, having earlier hit $18,999, its best level since early November.

The $1.5 billion Ramu nickel project, China's single-largest mining investment in Papua New Guinea, should be operating close to maximum capacity by mid to late-2013, Australian minority partner Highlands Pacific said on Tuesday. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)