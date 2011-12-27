(Updates with U.S. market session; adds NEW YORK to dateline)

By Barani Krishnan and Jane Lee

NEW YORK/KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 Copper ended lower in U.S. and Asian trading on Tuesday in thin year-end dealings as the London markets remained closed for Christmas.

U.S. copper futures' most-active contract, March, settled down 6.05 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $3.4090 per lb on New York's COMEX. Trade was razor-thin, with volume less than a quarter of the 30-day average.

In Asia, the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, March, closed down 60 yuan, or 0.1 percent, at 55,140 yuan ($8,724) a tonne.

The London Metal Exchange remained shut, in observation of the Boxing Day holiday. In Friday's session, LME's benchmark three-month copper closed up $110 at $7,650 a tonne.

Most commodities rose in Tuesday's trade, with oil surging on concerns over threats to crude supplies from Iran and grains and soybean prices rallying on weather woes in Argentina.

Copper was subdued despite a strong reading for U.S. consumer confidence in December, which further bolstered the outlook for recovery in the world's largest economy.

News that the union at Freeport's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world's second largest copper mine, had again halted work after an earlier three-month strike did not have much impact on prices. .

Aside from copper, gold prices also fell in rangebound trade.

"I'm guessing today's weaker metals prices have more to do with year-end book squaring activity that could be leading to more selling than buying," said

Michael Smith, president of T & K Futures and Options Inc in Port St. Lucie, Florida. "Also, volumes are so thin that any move in whatever direction seems exaggerated."

Copper prices are poised to finish the year about 20 percent or more lower, with the bulk of the declines occurring during the third quarter on heightened worries about the euro zone debt crisis. (Editing by Jim Marshall)