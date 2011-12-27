(Updates with U.S. market session; adds NEW YORK to dateline)
* Prices down in year-end book squaring, thin activity
* Freeport's Indonesia union halts return to work
By Barani Krishnan and Jane Lee
NEW YORK/KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 Copper ended lower in U.S.
and Asian trading on Tuesday in thin year-end dealings as the London markets
remained closed for Christmas.
U.S. copper futures' most-active contract, March, settled down 6.05
cents, or 1.7 percent, at $3.4090 per lb on New York's COMEX. Trade was
razor-thin, with volume less than a quarter of the 30-day average.
In Asia, the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange, March, closed down 60 yuan, or 0.1 percent, at 55,140
yuan ($8,724) a tonne.
The London Metal Exchange remained shut, in observation of the Boxing Day
holiday. In Friday's session, LME's benchmark three-month copper closed
up $110 at $7,650 a tonne.
Most commodities rose in Tuesday's trade, with oil surging on concerns over
threats to crude supplies from Iran and grains and soybean prices rallying on
weather woes in Argentina.
Copper was subdued despite a strong reading for U.S. consumer confidence in
December, which further bolstered the outlook for recovery in the world's
largest economy.
News that the union at Freeport's Grasberg mine in
Indonesia, the world's second largest copper mine, had again halted work after
an earlier three-month strike did not have much impact on prices.
Aside from copper, gold prices also fell in rangebound trade.
"I'm guessing today's weaker metals prices have more to do with year-end
book squaring activity that could be leading to more selling than buying," said
Michael Smith, president of T & K Futures and Options Inc in Port St. Lucie,
Florida. "Also, volumes are so thin that any move in whatever direction seems
exaggerated."
Copper prices are poised to finish the year about 20 percent or more lower,
with the bulk of the declines occurring during the third quarter on heightened
worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
(Editing by Jim Marshall)