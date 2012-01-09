(Adds comments, updates prices) By Jane Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 Copper fell on Monday, erasing gains in the previous session, as concerns over slowing growth in the euro zone strengthened the U.S. dollar, making commodities priced in the unit more expensive in other currencies. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 1.2 percent to $7,488 a tonne by 0321 GMT, after an increase of 0.5 percent on Friday. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.3 percent to 55,180 yuan ($8,700) a tonne. "Across the commodity complex, gains were capped because of dollar strength," said Ong Yiling, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "It's a theory of relativity and markets are seeing that the disparity between the U.S. and Europe is widening. The euro zone debt trouble is still hanging over us." The euro came under pressure first thing in Asia on Monday, reaching 16-month lows versus the greenback and an 11-year trough on the yen following a slew of negative news from the euro zone over the weekend. Euro zone retail sales fell and economic sentiment worsened at the end of 2011, pointing to recession in the currency bloc while in the United States, employment growth accelerated. Investors are also watching debt sales by Spain and Italy later this week for signs of market confidence in the nations' plans to pull out of the euro zone crisis. Following a year of tumultuous highs and lows, copper prices are expected to improve from the depressed levels at the end of 2011 and steady in 2012, as the market begins to balance rising demand by addressing supply shortfalls. Speculators in copper further reduced bearish bets in the red metal to the lowest level since the second week of November, latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. LME copper is neutral in a range of $7,450 to$7,627.25 a tonne, and an escape will point a direction, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. The metal faces "short-term" resistance at $8,000, according to Phillip Futures' Ong. Base metals prices at 0321 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7488.00 -92.00 -1.21 -1.47 SHFE CU FUT MAR2 55180 -720 -1.29 -0.33 HG COPPER MAR2 339.65 -3.85 -1.12 -1.15 LME Alum 2052.00 -17.00 -0.82 1.58 SHFE AL FUT MAR2 15910 -25 -0.16 0.41 LME Zinc 1852.50 -0.50 -0.03 0.41 SHFE ZN FUT MAR2 14680 -50 -0.34 -0.78 LME Nickel 18508.00 -192.00 -1.03 -1.08 LME Lead 1967.00 8.00 +0.41 -3.34 SHFE PB FUT 15140.00 -135.00 -0.88 -0.95 LME Tin 19700.00 -150.00 -0.76 2.60 LME/Shanghai arb^ 177 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3095 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)