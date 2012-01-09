* LME copper erases gains from previous session * Dollar's strengthening drives commodities lower * Coming Up: German industrial output, November; 1100 GMT (Updates prices) By Jane Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 Copper fell on Monday, erasing gains in the previous session, as concerns over slowing growth in the euro zone strengthened the U.S. dollar, making commodities priced in the unit more expensive in other currencies. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.7 percent to $7,525 a tonne by 0717 GMT, after an increase of 0.5 percent on Friday. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.7 percent to 55,490 yuan ($8,800) a tonne. "Across the commodity complex, gains were capped because of dollar strength," said Ong Yiling, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "It's a theory of relativity and markets are seeing that the disparity between the U.S. and Europe is widening. The euro zone debt trouble is still hanging over us." The euro hit a 16-month low versus the dollar on Monday, hurt by negative news from the euro zone over the weekend, with the risks of further declines seen in coming months. Euro zone retail sales fell and economic sentiment worsened at the end of 2011, pointing to recession in the currency bloc while in the United States, employment growth accelerated. Investors are also watching debt sales by Spain and Italy later this week for signs of market confidence in the nations' plans to pull out of the euro zone crisis. Following a year of tumultuous highs and lows, copper prices are expected to improve from the depressed levels at the end of 2011 and steady in 2012, as the market begins to balance rising demand by addressing supply shortfalls. Speculators in copper further reduced bearish bets in the red metal to the lowest level since the second week of November, latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. Data from China over the weekend showed banks increasing their lending in the final month of 2011, raising expectations that businesses will find it easier to borrow and purchase commodities. LME copper is neutral in a range of $7,450 to$7,627.25 a tonne, and an escape will point a direction, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. The metal faces "short-term" resistance at $8,000, according to Phillip Futures' Ong. Base metals prices at 0717 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7525.00 -55.00 -0.73 -0.99 SHFE CU FUT MAR2 55490 -410 -0.73 0.23 HG COPPER MAR2 341.35 -2.15 -0.63 -0.65 LME Alum 2058.00 -11.00 -0.53 1.88 SHFE AL FUT MAR2 15945 10 +0.06 0.63 LME Zinc 1860.25 7.25 +0.39 0.83 SHFE ZN FUT MAR2 14740 10 +0.07 -0.37 LME Nickel 18669.00 -31.00 -0.17 -0.22 LME Lead 1967.00 8.00 +0.41 -3.34 SHFE PB FUT 15175.00 -100.00 -0.65 -0.72 LME Tin 19700.00 -150.00 -0.76 2.60 LME/Shanghai arb^ 107 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3095 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)