By Jane Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 London copper edged
up on Tuesday, rebounding slightly from a drop in the previous
session, as data showing a rise in imports by the top consumer
China supported prices, but concerns over the euro zone debt
crisis kept a lid on gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.4 percent to $7,526.50 a tonne by 0341 GMT. The
industrial metal lost a fifth of its value last year, the first
annual decline in three years.
The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 55,280 yuan
($8,800) a tonne.
Imports of copper by China, which accounts for 40 percent of
the refined metal's global consumption, rose 12.6 percent to
508,942 tonnes in December from 452,022 tonnes in the previous
month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
"Easing credit conditions could be driving greater
willingness to restock and the arbitrage window opened up in the
latter part of 2011," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodities
strategist at ANZ Research in Singapore.
"Our outlook for China remains positive, but we are
concerned of the risks posed by Europe. However in this round of
data at least, Europe has limited impact on export demand."
China's total exports grew 13.4 percent in December, just
below the 13.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of 23
economists.
The metal lost some ground on Monday as a lack of clear
resolution to Europe's funding crisis continued to be a major
headwind for investors.
The drive to develop China's interior will keep copper
prices firm in a $7,000 a tonne to $9,000 range in 2012,
offsetting demand damaged by a floundering European economy, a
top Sucden Financial executive in Asia told Reuters.
Germany and France took a tough stance with Greece and
warned the nation on Monday it will get no more bailout funds
until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap.
Italian and Spanish bond auctions this week will be used as
a gauge of the willingness of investors to plough more money
into the region's troubled sovereigns.
In other metals, Alcoa Inc Chairman and Chief
Executive Klaus Kleinfeld expects the global aluminum market to
turn into a deficit this year as Chinese demand remains robust
and output falls.
Base metals prices at 0341 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7526.50 30.50 +0.41 -0.97
SHFE CU FUT MAR2 55280 -210 -0.38 -0.14
HG COPPER MAR2 341.75 0.15 +0.04 -0.54
LME Alum 2096.00 -12.00 -0.57 3.76
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16010 90 +0.57 1.04
LME Zinc 1866.75 -12.25 -0.65 1.18
SHFE ZN FUT MAR2 14760 20 +0.14 -0.24
LME Nickel 18965.00 -135.00 -0.71 1.36
LME Lead 1968.00 2.00 +0.10 -3.29
SHFE PB FUT 15150.00 -25.00 -0.16 -0.88
LME Tin 19875.00 75.00 +0.38 3.52
LME/Shanghai arb^ 303
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3146 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)