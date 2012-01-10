* Euro zone worries persist in market * China's December copper imports rise 12.6 pct m/m * Outlook for China remains positive - ANZ analyst * Coming Up: U.S. wholesale inventories; 1500 (Adds China's imports, analyst comments) By Jane Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 London copper edged up on Tuesday, rebounding slightly from a drop in the previous session, as data showing a rise in imports by the top consumer China supported prices, but concerns over the euro zone debt crisis kept a lid on gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.4 percent to $7,526.50 a tonne by 0341 GMT. The industrial metal lost a fifth of its value last year, the first annual decline in three years. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 55,280 yuan ($8,800) a tonne. Imports of copper by China, which accounts for 40 percent of the refined metal's global consumption, rose 12.6 percent to 508,942 tonnes in December from 452,022 tonnes in the previous month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. "Easing credit conditions could be driving greater willingness to restock and the arbitrage window opened up in the latter part of 2011," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodities strategist at ANZ Research in Singapore. "Our outlook for China remains positive, but we are concerned of the risks posed by Europe. However in this round of data at least, Europe has limited impact on export demand." China's total exports grew 13.4 percent in December, just below the 13.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of 23 economists. The metal lost some ground on Monday as a lack of clear resolution to Europe's funding crisis continued to be a major headwind for investors. The drive to develop China's interior will keep copper prices firm in a $7,000 a tonne to $9,000 range in 2012, offsetting demand damaged by a floundering European economy, a top Sucden Financial executive in Asia told Reuters. Germany and France took a tough stance with Greece and warned the nation on Monday it will get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap. Italian and Spanish bond auctions this week will be used as a gauge of the willingness of investors to plough more money into the region's troubled sovereigns. In other metals, Alcoa Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld expects the global aluminum market to turn into a deficit this year as Chinese demand remains robust and output falls. Base metals prices at 0341 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7526.50 30.50 +0.41 -0.97 SHFE CU FUT MAR2 55280 -210 -0.38 -0.14 HG COPPER MAR2 341.75 0.15 +0.04 -0.54 LME Alum 2096.00 -12.00 -0.57 3.76 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16010 90 +0.57 1.04 LME Zinc 1866.75 -12.25 -0.65 1.18 SHFE ZN FUT MAR2 14760 20 +0.14 -0.24 LME Nickel 18965.00 -135.00 -0.71 1.36 LME Lead 1968.00 2.00 +0.10 -3.29 SHFE PB FUT 15150.00 -25.00 -0.16 -0.88 LME Tin 19875.00 75.00 +0.38 3.52 LME/Shanghai arb^ 303 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3146 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)