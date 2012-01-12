* Copper edges up before Spanish debt sale, China holidays * China markets close for Lunar New Year on Jan. 22 * Coming Up: euro zone industrial production; 1000 GMT (Adds trader comment, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI, Jan 12 Copper edged up on Thursday after steep gains in the previous session, with investors cautious ahead of a Spanish debt auction and as Chinese buying wound down before the Lunar New Year holidays. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up 0.5 percent at $7,825 a tonne at 0706 GMT. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.95 percent to 57,400 yuan ($9,100) a tonne. Copper hit a one-month high on Wednesday, building on the previous session's three-percent price surge after data that showed China in December imported record volumes of copper imports at than 500,000 tonnes. However, slim order books at Chinese end-users suggested the domestic demand outlook was weakening ahead of the holiday period, said Judy Zhu, an analyst at Standard Chartered in Shanghai. "The demand picture here in China is quite mixed. We have heard that some of the home appliance makers are reporting very weak order books in January and February and will start their holidays from next week," she said. "Still, the price range for copper in the near term will be between $7,000 and $8,000. The bond auction today will also be key," Zhu said. China's offices and exchanges will be shut in the week of Jan. 22 because of the Lunar New Year holidays, traditionally a weak period for copper consumption. Spain's debt auction on Thursday and Italy's bond sale on Friday are this week's major risk events. "Foreign exchange desks in Western banks would be concerned about the bond sale, and use it as a reason not to do a lot. The reality is, at the moment, if there is an excuse to stay a little bit sidelined then people will use it," said a Singapore-based trader. "People are trying not to do too much ahead of Chinese New Year." Markets are also closely watching the outcome of the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting, a day after the head of sovereign ratings for Fitch warned the ECB should ramp up its buying of troubled euro zone debt to support Italy and prevent a "cataclysmic" collapse of the euro. Traders said an easing in Chinese inflation may help spur buying after the Lunar New Year break, as the government is now expected to focus less on putting a brake on prices and more on stimulus measures. China's annual inflation fell to 4.1 percent December, the lowest level in 15 months. If easier monetary policy seeps into end-user markets, it may help support price for copper as buyers will have more liquidity. An improving technical picture may also help to underpin prices, Credit Suisse said in a research note. "After the positive performance since the beginning of the year, technical analysis is also becoming more positive. The momentum reading for most of the sector is now moving from negative to neutral," it said. Copper popped through the 100-day moving average at $7,718 a tonne which is a buy signal in the commonly used in chart analysis, aiding technical momentum, traders said. Base metals prices at 0706 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7825.00 40.00 +0.51 2.96 SHFE CU FUT MAR2 57400 540 +0.95 3.68 HG COPPER MAR2 355.65 1.05 +0.30 3.51 LME Alum 2167.00 2.00 +0.09 7.28 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16215 -30 -0.18 2.34 LME Zinc 1932.00 -4.00 -0.21 4.72 SHFE ZN FUT MAR2 15185 105 +0.70 2.64 LME Nickel 19490.00 40.00 +0.21 4.17 LME Lead 2000.00 10.00 +0.50 -1.72 SHFE PB FUT 15400.00 65.00 +0.42 0.75 LME Tin 20500.00 25.00 +0.12 6.77 LME/Shanghai arb^ 434 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3155 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)