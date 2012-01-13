* Physical copper demand dries up ahead of Lunar New Year * China shuts Jan. 22 for the Lunar New Year celebrations * Italian bond sale eyed (Updates prices) By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI, Jan 13 London copper was steady at just above $8,000 a tonne on Friday, underpinned by renewed appetite for risky assets ahead of an Italian debt sale, although a slowdown in Chinese consumer buys before a week long break capped copper's advance. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded down 0.04 percent at $8,001.75 a tonne by 0840 GMT. Prices are headed for a 5.6 percent gain this week, after two straight weeks of declines. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.05 percent to 58,000 yuan ($9,200) a tonne. Copper shot to a more than two-month high above $8,000 per tonne on Thursday after data showing slower inflation in China and two successful European debt auctions boosted investor confidence that demand will rise. But for now, interest from Chinese consumers has tailed off ahead of the long Lunar New Year break, and orderbooks so far for 2012 look meagre, said Grace Qu, a copper analyst with consultancy CRU in Beijing. "Maybe European debt issues will exacerbate copper during the Lunar new year, so consumers are not purchasing a lot of cathode. They are very cautious, they will just take profits," Qu said. China's businesses are shut the week of Jan. 22 for the Lunar New Year celebrations. "Credit is tight, but that is not the biggest difficulty for them, it is a shortage of new orders. One example is a wire and cable producer, usually they would use 200-300 tonnes of cathode a day, but currently they are using less than 50," she added. China is the world's biggest copper consumer, accounting for around 40 percent of refined demand. Some support was coming from improved investor risk appetite, traders said. Asian shares rose to a one-month high and the euro clung near its strongest in a week on Friday after the success of Spain's bond auction, with attention now focused on Italy's first debt sale of the year. Other data that might affect risk sentiment includes fourth quarter results from JPMorgan Chase at 1200 GMT. "It's the start of a new year, there's some new money coming in, there's index rebalancing and short covering. But the Chinese come in and sell it every day," a Singapore based trader said. "SHFE spreads have fallen back into contango and that should tell you something about demand," he said. Front-month copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to a discount of 750 yuan against the third-month contract on Thursday, the steepest discount in 10 months. Base metals prices at 0840 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8001.75 -3.25 -0.04 5.29 SHFE CU FUT MAR2 58000 600 +1.05 4.77 HG COPPER MAR2 364.00 -0.90 -0.25 5.94 LME Alum 2159.25 -2.75 -0.13 6.89 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16210 -05 -0.03 2.30 LME Zinc 1956.00 -11.00 -0.56 6.02 SHFE ZN FUT MAR2 15290 105 +0.69 3.35 LME Nickel 19800.00 100.00 +0.51 5.83 LME Lead 2039.75 4.75 +0.23 0.23 SHFE PB FUT 15490.00 90.00 +0.58 1.34 LME Tin 21100.00 30.00 +0.14 9.90 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1042 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3178 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Jane Lee; editing by Miral Fahmy)