(Updates with analyst comment)
* U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King holiday
* Shanghai metals spreads tighten ahead of holiday
* China markets shut the week of Jan. 22
By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Jan 16 Copper fell on Monday on
concern that a credit rating cut for nine euro zone nations by
agency Standard & Poor's could be the latest hurdle in the
region's resolution of a two-year sovereign debt crisis, slowing
demand for commodities.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost
0.37 percent to $7,970.75 a tonne by 0340 GMT. Prices are up 4.9
percent so far this year.
The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.45 percent to 57,740 yuan
($9,200) a tonne.
"We have seen the price come off a little today in Shanghai,
so the downgrade has had a little bit of an impact, but I don't
see significant pressure on prices," said commodities analyst
Bonny Liu of Macquarie Securities in Singapore.
"For the short term, the Lunar New Year is going to put some
pressure on the price but we do see a seasonal pickup after the
break."
China is by far the biggest consumer of copper, accounting
for around 40 percent of refined demand for the metal used in
power cables and construction.
China's businesses will be shut during the week of Jan. 22
for the Lunar New Year celebrations. The United States is also
closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday.
In wider markets, faltering risk appetite and a more robust
dollar against the euro were keeping metals' upside in check.
Asian shares fell on Monday on heightening worries that the
mass sovereign debt rating cuts by Standard & Poor's would
further aggravate euro zone funding difficulties and
recapitalisation, threatening to derail progress in resolving
the debt crisis.
Speculators in copper remained bearish, a bet they have held
on to for almost 20 weeks, as demand prospects continued to be
clouded by Europe's debt crisis and signs of slowing growth in
top consumer China, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) figures showed on Friday. They increased those shorts by
454 contracts to 2,465 lots.
Reflecting widespread lack of clarity on the price of
copper, which is seen as a bellwether for industrial health,
were two polar views of its price outlook for 2012.
Goldman Sachs said on Friday it expected upside for copper
prices, citing greater supply risks and stronger fundamentals.
But Standard Bank said it expected prices to fall, citing
the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and the potential it will
produce fallout around the world.
FUTURES CURVE
Front-month copper in Shanghai fell into a discount against
the most actively traded third month contract last week, having
traded mostly at a premium since August, signalling demand is
tailing off heading into the Lunar New Year.
But on Monday the discount narrowed, suggesting markets may
be beginning to price in tighter copper supply after the break.
"The market is very quiet today. The narrowed spread may
relate to rolling a short position from March to April, as the
April open interest has increased again, or that the drop in
spot prices has caused traders to buy on the dip," a Hong Kong
based trader added.
Further ahead, markets were watching Chinese data for
signals on the region's demand picture, Credit Suisse Private
Banking said in a note.
"Chinese GDP, industrial production and fixed asset
investment data will be published this Tuesday. A moderation of
growth is widely expected, but a negative surprise could weigh
on sentiment in industrial metals markets," Credit Suisse said.
Base metals prices at 0340 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7970.75 -29.25 -0.37 4.88
SHFE CU FUT APR2 57740 -260 -0.45 4.30
HG COPPER MAR2 362.20 -1.45 -0.41 5.41
LME Alum 2137.00 -8.00 -0.37 5.79
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16175 -35 -0.22 2.08
LME Zinc 1942.00 -18.00 -0.92 5.26
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15175 -115 -0.75 2.57
LME Nickel 19419.00 -181.00 -0.92 3.79
LME Lead 2010.00 -1.00 -0.05 -1.23
SHFE PB FUT 15385.00 -105.00 -0.68 0.65
LME Tin 21000.00 -50.00 -0.24 9.38
LME/Shanghai arb^ 890
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus
SHFE third month
($1=6.3066 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)