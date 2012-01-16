* U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King holiday * Shanghai metals spreads tighten ahead of holiday * China markets shut the week of Jan. 22 * Coming Up: France's Finance Minister Francois Baroin * speaks; 1130 GMT (Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI, Jan 16 Copper steadied on Monday, following small losses in Asia, as European markets found firmer footing on the basis that the credit rating cut for nine euro zone nations by agency Standard & Poor's was already priced in. Three-month copper traded at $8,055 a tonne by 0844 GMT, from a last bid of $8,000 on the London Metal Exchange kerb close on Friday. Prices are up 6 percent so far this year. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.05 percent to 58,030 yuan ($9,200) a tonne. "The downgrade hasn't come as a surprise. It was mooted on Dec 5," said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank. "But because of new year holidays in China, the market will cool down and with the low liquidity we should also see lower interest and probably lower prices," he added. Prices had declined in Asian trading because of a lack of purchases by Chinese consumers before the start of a week-long holiday in the world's largest user of the metal, and investor concern that European markets may tumble in reaction to last week's ratings downgrade. "After Chinese New Year I expect to see prices picking up again, because demand is still there and quite robust," Briesemann said. China accounts for around 40 percent of refined demand for copper, used in power cables and construction. China's businesses will be shut during the week of Jan. 22 for the Lunar New Year celebrations. The United States is closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday. In wider markets, faltering risk appetite and a more robust dollar against the euro were keeping metals' upside in check. Asian shares fell on Monday on heightening worries that the mass sovereign debt rating cuts by Standard & Poor's would further aggravate euro zone funding difficulties and recapitalisation, threatening to derail progress in resolving the debt crisis. Speculators in copper remained bearish, a bet they have held on to for almost 20 weeks, as demand prospects continued to be clouded by Europe's debt crisis and signs of slowing growth in top consumer China, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) figures showed on Friday. They increased those shorts by 454 contracts to 2,465 lots. Reflecting widespread lack of clarity on the price of copper, which is seen as a bellwether for industrial health, were two polar views of its price outlook for 2012. Goldman Sachs said on Friday it expected upside for copper prices, citing greater supply risks and stronger fundamentals. But Standard Bank said it expected prices to fall, citing the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and the potential it will produce fallout around the world. FUTURES CURVE Front-month copper in Shanghai fell into a discount against the most actively traded third month contract last week, having traded mostly at a premium since August, signalling demand is tailing off heading into the Lunar New Year. But on Monday the discount narrowed, suggesting markets may be beginning to price in tighter copper supply after the break. "The market is very quiet today. The narrowed spread may relate to rolling a short position from March to April, as the April open interest has increased again, or that the drop in spot prices has caused traders to buy on the dip," a Hong Kong based trader added. Further ahead, markets were watching Chinese data for signals on the region's demand picture, Credit Suisse Private Banking said in a note. "Chinese GDP, industrial production and fixed asset investment data will be published this Tuesday. A moderation of growth is widely expected, but a negative surprise could weigh on sentiment in industrial metals markets," Credit Suisse said. Base metals prices at 0806 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8025.00 25.00 +0.31 5.59 SHFE CU FUT APR2 58030 30 +0.05 4.82 HG COPPER MAR2 364.85 1.15 +0.32 6.18 LME Alum 2148.50 3.50 +0.16 6.36 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16215 05 +0.03 2.34 LME Zinc 1957.00 -3.00 -0.15 6.07 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15225 -65 -0.43 2.91 LME Nickel 19505.00 -95.00 -0.48 4.25 LME Lead 2029.00 18.00 +0.90 -0.29 SHFE PB FUT 15420.00 -70.00 -0.45 0.88 LME Tin 20901.00 -149.00 -0.71 8.86 LME/Shanghai arb^ 962 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1=6.3066 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)