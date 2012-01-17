* LME copper climbs for a second day after China GDP * China's fourth-quarter GDP expands faster than expected * Coming Up: U.S. NY Fed manufacturing; 1230 GMT (Updates prices) By Jane Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 London copper rose for a second day on Tuesday after China's GDP expanded faster than expected, easing concern that demand for industrial metals from the world's second-largest economy will falter amid the euro zone debt crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.7 percent to $8,227.75 a tonne by 0705 GMT, extending gains from the previous session. Prices have gained more than 8 percent so far this month, after tumbling 21 percent in 2011. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.7 percent to 59,930 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. China's gross domestic product grew 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations for the economy to expand 8.7 percent. "This is good news as it shows the economy hasn't slowed as much as feared by some," said Yiping Huang, chief economist for emerging Asia at Barclays Capital in Hong Kong. "But we still have to watch out for risks, including the recession in Europe and China's domestic housing industry correction." Signals are mixed for LME copper as it is uncertain if a small wave "5" will be able to extend to $8,506 per tonne, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Copper had risen on Monday as investors decided that Standard & Poor's downgrades of nine euro zone countries' credit ratings last week were largely priced in and focused instead on positive fundamentals while awaiting the China data. Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday as the slightly better-than-expected Chinese economic growth data soothed investor worries that the euro zone debt crisis is dragging down the global economy. U.S. rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund on Monday, and Greece was under pressure to break a deadlock in debt swap talks to avert an unruly default. Base metals prices at 0705 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8227.75 138.75 +1.72 8.26 SHFE CU FUT APR2 59930 1600 +2.74 8.26 HG COPPER MAR2 374.25 10.55 +2.90 8.92 LME Alum 2178.00 17.00 +0.79 7.82 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16370 155 +0.96 3.31 LME Zinc 1985.50 24.50 +1.25 7.62 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15525 215 +1.40 4.93 LME Nickel 19650.00 225.00 +1.16 5.02 LME Lead 2055.00 25.00 +1.23 0.98 SHFE PB FUT 15630.00 210.00 +1.36 2.26 LME Tin 21250.00 400.00 +1.92 10.68 LME/Shanghai arb^ 831 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan)