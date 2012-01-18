KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 Copper was steady on Wednesday, after surging to its highest in more than two months in the previous session, as euro zone funding worries eroded investor confidence following upbeat economic data in China, Germany and the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was at $8,227.50 a tonne, up 0.34 percent, by 0105 GMT. Prices have climbed 2.5 percent this week. * The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.12 percent to 60,000 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. * Copper rallied on Tuesday to its highest price since the end of October as China's economy expanded at a faster-than-expected 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter and LME inventories fell. * Barclays Capital expects demand growth for metals to recover in the second half this year, with copper prices to rise by around 10 percent from current levels, while gold prices are projected to climb above $2,000 an ounce by the third quarter. It forecasts copper to average $9,000 a tonne this year. * Copper inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses have dropped to a 13-month low, and more declines are seen likely as a pick-up in U.S. demand and concerns about a market deficit outweigh a slowdown in buying from top consumer China. * Newmont Mining Corp said mining costs for gold and copper are expected to rise this year, mainly because of higher labor and power prices in Australia, and it forecast a drop in copper production because it was currently mining lower-grade ores in Indonesia. * Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Japan's second-biggest copper smelter, said on Tuesday it had been unable to agree an annual contract to buy copper ore from BHP Billiton in 2012, with talks on processing fees having broken down. * Veteran trader Dennis Gartman said Tuesday he will remain long on copper, a bullish bet he made early last week and added length to this week, even as an "inevitable correction" in price looms. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro clung to most of its overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday, but came off its peak after disappointing earnings from Citigroup took the shine off a batch of upbeat data from China, Germany and the United States. * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Wednesday after sentiment improved on soothing economic data the day before, as investors' focus returns to Europe, with Portugal testing investor confidence in a debt sale and Greece resuming talks on its debt restructuring. * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its highest since early August, but sharply pared gains late in the session as Citigroup's steep drop in profit gave investors a reason to unload bank shares. * Portugal aims to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of treasury bills later on Wednesday in its biggest debt auction since last year's bailout. Germany is looking to raise around 4 billion euros in the bond market on Wednesday, followed by Spain and France on Thursday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) Goldman Sachs earnings Q4 BHP Billiton production report Q4 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Nov 2011 0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report Jul 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1330 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Dec 1330 U.S. Producer prices mm Dec 1330 U.S. Producer prices, core mm Dec 1330 U.S. Producer prices, core yy Dec 1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Dec 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Jan Base metals prices at 0105 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8227.50 27.50 +0.34 8.26 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60000 70 +0.12 8.38 HG COPPER MAR2 374.20 1.25 +0.34 8.91 LME Alum 2220.00 -7.00 -0.31 9.90 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16435 65 +0.40 3.72 LME Zinc 1991.50 -9.50 -0.47 7.94 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15535 10 +0.06 5.00 LME Nickel 19525.00 0.00 +0.00 4.36 LME Lead 2090.00 -18.00 -0.85 2.70 SHFE PB FUT 15745.00 115.00 +0.74 3.01 LME Tin 21725.00 0.00 +0.00 13.15 LME/Shanghai arb^ 772 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jane Lee)