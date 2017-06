(Updates prices) By Jane Lee and Melanie Burton KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 London copper climbed to a four-month high on Thursday, with trading boosted by news that the International Monetary Fund was seeking to raise money to tackle the euro zone debt crisis which has weighed down financial markets for months. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1 percent to $8,320 a tonne by 0354 GMT, after reaching $8,372, its highest since Sept. 21. Prices have increased for a fourth straight day. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.2 percent to 60,170 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. China's exchanges will be closed next week for the Lunar New Year holidays. "The positive sentiments are back in the market," said Ker Chung Yang, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "The IMF is going to raise funds to tackle the debt crisis, U.S. economic data looked good and LME copper inventories are dropping, so prices are on a bullish note." The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion to help the euro zone pull out of its two-year-old sovereign debt crisis. Data showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment unexpectedly jumped in January to its highest level in 4-1/2 years. Inventories of all metals in LME-monitored warehouses dropped and copper stocks MCU-STOCKS fell to 352,500 tonnes, their lowest in more than one year, latest data showed. Base metals prices at 0354 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8320.00 85.00 +1.03 9.47 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60170 720 +1.21 8.69 HG COPPER MAR2 378.30 3.05 +0.81 10.10 LME Alum 2222.00 18.00 +0.82 10.00 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16335 -35 -0.21 3.09 LME Zinc 2011.00 10.00 +0.50 9.00 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15585 80 +0.52 5.34 LME Nickel 19676.00 181.00 +0.93 5.16 LME Lead 2140.00 1.00 +0.05 5.16 SHFE PB FUT 15900.00 150.00 +0.95 4.02 LME Tin 21900.00 120.00 +0.55 14.06 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1280 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1=6.3120 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)