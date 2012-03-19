SINGAPORE, March 19 Shanghai copper edged lower on Monday, tracking a drop in London prices in the previous session, as investors worried over the demand outlook for top consumer China. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to $8,522 a tonne by 0101 GMT, after falling 0.6 percent in the previous session. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.4 percent to 60,520 yuan a tonne. * U.S. consumer prices rose the most in 10 months in February as the cost of gasoline spiked, but there was little sign that underlying inflation pressures were building up. * The global economy has stepped back from the brink of danger and signs of stabilisation are emerging from the euro zone and the United States, but high debt levels in developed markets and rising oil prices are key risks ahead, the IMF said on Sunday. * LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to slide, down 3,925 tonnes to 263,825 tonnes by March 15, the lowest since July 2009. The ratio of canceled warrants to total stocks stood at 32.93 percent, suggesting a high percentage of material is to be delivered from the LME warehouses. * Shanghai copper stocks, however, rose for the third straight week, up 2,495 tonnes to a decade-high of 227,276 tonnes by last Thursday. CU-STX-SGH * The premium of cash over the three-month futures in LME copper MCU0-3 shot up to as high as $25, a level unseen since late February, suggesting tightness in the physical market. * Money managers raised their exposure in U.S. copper futures and options by nearly 5 percent to 14,259 contracts in the week of March 13, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco), China's top aluminium maker, reported a bigger than expected fourth-quarter net loss of 729.6 million yuan ($115.3 million), pressured by lower metal prices and higher costs, and warned of losses in the first quarter of 2012. * Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's top aluminium maker, reported a 92 percent drop in yearly net profit on Monday due to a supply glut and slower demand weighing on the price of the metal, as well as a reduction in the value of its stake Russian miner Norilsk Nickel. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with a slim gain on Friday as investors continued to propel equities near four-year highs. * The yen was on the defensive in Asia on Monday with the euro reaching a fresh five-month high against the Japanese currency, while the dollar nursed losses following a setback late last week. DATA/EVENTS 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index Jan 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Mar PRICES Base metals prices at 0101 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8522.00 12.00 +0.14 12.13 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60520 -260 -0.43 9.32 HG COPPER MAY2 387.55 -0.25 -0.06 12.79 LME Alum 2257.00 0.00 +0.00 11.73 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16265 05 +0.03 2.65 LME Zinc 2082.00 4.00 +0.19 12.85 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15905 -75 -0.47 7.50 LME Nickel 19050.00 150.00 +0.79 1.82 LME Lead 2108.00 0.00 +0.00 3.59 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -16015.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 23400.00 0.00 +0.00 21.88 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2515 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)