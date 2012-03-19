* China Feb home prices falls for fifth straight month * LME copper may retrace to $8,418 - technicals * Coming Up: euro zone current account, Jan; 0900 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 19 Shanghai copper fell nearly 1 percent on Monday as indications of a weakening property market in China added to worries about demand from the top consumer of the metal. Chinese home prices fell in February from January for a fifth consecutive month and are expected to continue heading lower in coming months. A cooler property market not only depresses demand for base metals and steel as construction materials, but also dampens consumption from the home appliances sector, another key consumer of copper. "Copper prices at $8,500-$8,600 are purely a reflection of market liquidity but not real consumption," said Bonnie Liu, an analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai. "The credit that the government has injected into the market since December now exists largely in the form of copper stocks. We haven't seen any solid recovery in consumption." China cut its growth target for 2012 earlier this month, but its top planning agency has vowed to keep relatively fast growth as its economic policy priority. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $8,502.25 per tonne by 0705 GMT, after falling 0.6 percent in the previous session. The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.8 percent to 60,300 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. Technical analysis suggested that LME copper may retrace to $8,418 per tonne during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Investors are anxiously watching for indications of a robust pickup in China's copper demand in April, but traders and analysts said so far signs have been scant. "Supply and demand are both rather sluggish right now," said a Shanghai-based trader. "People are pinning hopes on demand recovery in April but I can't see anything yet." Friday's data showed another jump in Shanghai's copper stockpiles, which rose 2,495 tonnes to a decade-high of 227,276 tonnes by last Thursday. CU-STX-SGH In contrast, LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to slide, down 3,925 tonnes to 263,825 tonnes by March 15, the lowest since July 2009. The ratio of cancelled warrants to total stocks stood at 32.93 percent, suggesting a high percentage of material is to be delivered from the LME warehouses. If the London market continues to tighten while Shanghai's copper glut does not diminish, traders and smelters may start to export copper en masse to take advantage of the price difference between the two markets and high cash premium on London copper MCU0-3, which shot up $25 last Friday, Macquarie's Liu said. In other metals, oversupply, slower demand and higher costs have dealt a heavy blow to aluminium producers. United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's top aluminium producer, reported a 92 percent drop in yearly net profit while Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) said its fourth-quarter net loss was bigger than expected. LME aluminium edged up 0.2 percent to $2,260.75. Prices have risen nearly 12 percent so far this year, after an 18-percent decline in 2011. Base metals prices at 0705 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8502.25 -7.75 -0.09 11.87 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60300 -480 -0.79 8.92 HG COPPER MAY2 386.90 -0.90 -0.23 12.60 LME Alum 2260.75 3.75 +0.17 11.92 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16275 15 +0.09 2.71 LME Zinc 2077.75 -0.25 -0.01 12.62 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15875 -105 -0.66 7.30 LME Nickel 19050.00 150.00 +0.79 1.82 LME Lead 2115.00 7.00 +0.33 3.93 SHFE PB FUT 15865.00 -150.00 -0.94 3.79 LME Tin 23381.00 -19.00 -0.08 21.78 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2554 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3227 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Chris Lewis)