* Shanghai copper stocks seen at 600,000-650,000T by end Mar
* Copper mkt seen in 358,000 T deficit in 2011 - ICSG
* Coming Up: U.S. Existing home sales for Feb; 1400 GMT
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, March 21 London copper rebounded on
Wednesday after falling to a more than one-week low in the
previous session, while worries over a slower growth in Chinese
demand for commodities kept a lid on gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.7 percent to $8,485 a tonne by 0718 GMT, reversing losses from
the previous session when it dropped to its lowest since March 9
at $8,383 a tonne.
Copper has climbed more than 11 percent this year, but
prices have struggled to pick up pace since they hit the year's
peaks above $8,750 early last month.
The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was mostly unchanged at 60,400 yuan
($9,600) a tonne.
"People are starting to think China (demand growth) will
slow down a bit further, but it's still holding all the keys to
liquidity," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.
Further monetary easing by the world's top copper consumer
could quickly fuel prices, but for now there is little incentive
for fresh investment, which is keeping copper prices rangebound,
Barratt said.
"Fund money went into copper three months ago, because we
were anticipating a deficit at the end of Q2,(but) there's no
real fresh news to say let's pile into copper given the rhetoric
on weakness," he added.
Comments about flattening growth in China's iron ore demand
from a major Australian miner, coupled with yet another hike in
energy prices there, have stoked worries about the outlook for
demand for commodities from the world's second largest economy.
Chinese demand for copper has fallen short of expectations
since it returned from its Lunar New Year holidays in late
January, partly because its export markets have been hit by
Europe's economic slowdown that has crimped demand for goods
containing copper like air conditioners.
Stockpiles of the metal in Shanghai's free trade zone have
also been climbing, two Shanghai-based sources said, further
adding to worries about demand.
Bonded stockpiles are expected to hit the 600,000-650,000
tonne mark by the end of the month, they said. This is close to
record highs seen this time last year and up from
285,000-300,000 tonnes in mid-January.
But China's copper imports continued at a heady rate last
month, latest data showed, with trading houses turning to the
metal which is used as collateral to secure cheaper financing.
China imported 375,831 tonnes of refined copper in February,
up 137.6 percent from a year earlier, but below December's
record of 406,937 tonnes.
High base metals inventories in China remain a key concern
among market participants, even though copper and aluminium
stocks at LME warehouses have been declining, Standard Chartered
said in a note.
"Rising inventory levels in China suggest that the domestic
market remained in surplus in the past week. Although this is
negative for metals prices, a seasonal improvement in metals
demand going into Q2 should support base metals prices," it
said.
"Yet the upside should be limited by a lack of confidence
and lacklustre demand in H2."
The global market for copper is seen in a 101,000-tonne
deficit this year, according to a median estimate of analysts
polled by Reuters.
The global market for refined copper was in a 358,000
deficit in 2011, in line with 2010, the International Copper
Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday.
Base metals prices at 0718 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8485.00 55.00 +0.65 11.64
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60400 50 +0.08 9.10
HG COPPER MAY2 385.60 2.55 +0.67 12.22
LME Alum 2256.00 11.00 +0.49 11.68
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16270 05 +0.03 2.68
LME Zinc 2052.50 16.50 +0.81 11.25
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15820 -65 -0.41 6.93
LME Nickel 19038.00 -12.00 -0.06 1.75
LME Lead 2030.00 17.00 +0.84 -0.25
SHFE PB FUT 15730.00 -130.00 -0.82 2.91
LME Tin 23500.00 80.00 +0.34 22.40
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2394
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3241 Chinese yuan)
