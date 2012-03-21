* Shanghai copper stocks seen at 600,000-650,000T by end Mar * Copper mkt seen in 358,000 T deficit in 2011 - ICSG * Coming Up: U.S. Existing home sales for Feb; 1400 GMT (Adds China copper imports, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, March 21 London copper rebounded on Wednesday after falling to a more than one-week low in the previous session, while worries over a slower growth in Chinese demand for commodities kept a lid on gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7 percent to $8,485 a tonne by 0718 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it dropped to its lowest since March 9 at $8,383 a tonne. Copper has climbed more than 11 percent this year, but prices have struggled to pick up pace since they hit the year's peaks above $8,750 early last month. The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was mostly unchanged at 60,400 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. "People are starting to think China (demand growth) will slow down a bit further, but it's still holding all the keys to liquidity," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm. Further monetary easing by the world's top copper consumer could quickly fuel prices, but for now there is little incentive for fresh investment, which is keeping copper prices rangebound, Barratt said. "Fund money went into copper three months ago, because we were anticipating a deficit at the end of Q2,(but) there's no real fresh news to say let's pile into copper given the rhetoric on weakness," he added. Comments about flattening growth in China's iron ore demand from a major Australian miner, coupled with yet another hike in energy prices there, have stoked worries about the outlook for demand for commodities from the world's second largest economy. Chinese demand for copper has fallen short of expectations since it returned from its Lunar New Year holidays in late January, partly because its export markets have been hit by Europe's economic slowdown that has crimped demand for goods containing copper like air conditioners. Stockpiles of the metal in Shanghai's free trade zone have also been climbing, two Shanghai-based sources said, further adding to worries about demand. Bonded stockpiles are expected to hit the 600,000-650,000 tonne mark by the end of the month, they said. This is close to record highs seen this time last year and up from 285,000-300,000 tonnes in mid-January. But China's copper imports continued at a heady rate last month, latest data showed, with trading houses turning to the metal which is used as collateral to secure cheaper financing. China imported 375,831 tonnes of refined copper in February, up 137.6 percent from a year earlier, but below December's record of 406,937 tonnes. High base metals inventories in China remain a key concern among market participants, even though copper and aluminium stocks at LME warehouses have been declining, Standard Chartered said in a note. "Rising inventory levels in China suggest that the domestic market remained in surplus in the past week. Although this is negative for metals prices, a seasonal improvement in metals demand going into Q2 should support base metals prices," it said. "Yet the upside should be limited by a lack of confidence and lacklustre demand in H2." The global market for copper is seen in a 101,000-tonne deficit this year, according to a median estimate of analysts polled by Reuters. The global market for refined copper was in a 358,000 deficit in 2011, in line with 2010, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday. Base metals prices at 0718 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8485.00 55.00 +0.65 11.64 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60400 50 +0.08 9.10 HG COPPER MAY2 385.60 2.55 +0.67 12.22 LME Alum 2256.00 11.00 +0.49 11.68 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16270 05 +0.03 2.68 LME Zinc 2052.50 16.50 +0.81 11.25 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15820 -65 -0.41 6.93 LME Nickel 19038.00 -12.00 -0.06 1.75 LME Lead 2030.00 17.00 +0.84 -0.25 SHFE PB FUT 15730.00 -130.00 -0.82 2.91 LME Tin 23500.00 80.00 +0.34 22.40 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2394 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3241 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)