* LME copper up more than 1 pct, Shanghai gains 0.5 pct * ShFE lead spreads tighten, China demand picks up * Coming up: U.S. new home sales for Feb; 1400 GMT (Updates prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, March 23 London copper bounced on Friday, coming off two-week lows hit in the previous session, but prices were on track for a weekly loss as global growth concerns and tepid demand from top consumer China kept a lid on gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.3 percent to $8,393.75 a tonne by 0728 GMT. It touched a two-week low of $8,262 a tonne and closed down 2 percent in the previous session, but is still up about 10 percent this year. The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.5 percent to 60,030 yuan ($9,500). Worries about faltering global growth hit equities and commodities on Thursday after weak data on manufacturing activity in China and the euro zone. China is the world's top consumer of copper, accounting for 40 percent of refined demand last year, but Chinese copper consumption has been sluggish so far this year due in part to softness in export markets like Europe. "At the moment, more and more people realise there is weak domestic demand in China, but market insiders are still not sure when it will recover, or the scope," said Grace Qu, analyst at CRU in Beijing. "In the short term, copper prices will face downward pressure, but I don't expect the price to decline sharply. I still think $8,000 is a support level," she added. Traders said that there was scope for copper prices to fall further, as the market was in sell-the-rallies mode with China buyers reluctant to come to the table even at current levels. An end-week close below the 200 day moving average (DMA), a key level watched by funds that is now at about $8,340, could also trigger further chart-based liquidation, said one trader. In other metals, there were signs Chinese demand for battery material lead was picking up in response to falling prices. The differential between LME and Shfe lead prices this week turned positive for Chinese imports, while the ShFE forward curve has tightened since mid-month, flagging an uptick in spot demand. "With Chinese physical buying interest picking up noticeably in the past couple of days, and with lead still having a better fundamental outlook than zinc, and many of its other peers, the risk to prices seems more skewed to the upside," Standard Bank said in a research note. Base metals prices at 0728 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8393.75 103.75 +1.25 10.44 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60030 280 +0.47 8.44 HG COPPER MAY2 380.95 4.40 +1.17 10.87 LME Alum 2178.00 11.00 +0.51 7.82 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16200 -05 -0.03 2.24 LME Zinc 2015.00 30.00 +1.51 9.21 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15650 50 +0.32 5.78 LME Nickel 18550.00 100.00 +0.54 -0.86 LME Lead 2014.25 29.25 +1.47 -1.02 SHFE PB FUT 15620.00 5.00 +0.03 2.19 LME Tin 22499.00 389.00 +1.76 17.18 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1881 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.2997 yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jonathan Hopfner)