SINGAPORE, April 3 Copper pulled back early on Tuesday in Asia after rising more than 2 percent in the previous session, its biggest single-day gain since February, as upbeat manufacturing data in the United States and China eased worries about the outlook for demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to $8,614.25 a tonne by 0105 GMT, its first loss in four sessions. * Trading volume was a lean 226 lots on LME Select, with Chinese financial markets shut for a three-day public holiday through Wednesday, making it difficult for copper to stretch Monday's gains. Shanghai reopens on Thursday. * The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. factory activity rose to 53.4 in March from 52.4 in February, topping economists' expectations and adding to optimism spurred by data showing Chinese manufacturing activity at an 11-month high. * Upbeat U.S. and Chinese manufacturing numbers helped counter data in the euro zone where factory activity shrank for an eighth straight month, underscoring the uneven pace of global economic growth. * Copper's modest losses on Tuesday suggest investors are ready to bid up prices again, given a brighter economic outlook and still tight global supplies. Copper has gained more than 13 percent so far this year. * The LME cash-to-three month spread MCU0-3 has been in backwardation since early March, meaning prices for nearby delivery are higher than for further forward months, with cash copper at a $21 premium over three-month material on Monday. The backwardation narrows but extends through May-June, pointing to tightness in immediate supplies. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Dreary euro zone manufacturing and jobs data kept a leash on the euro in Asia on Tuesday, while the yen held firm as investors cut back on short positions amassed in recent weeks. * U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as manufacturing data from the United States and China helped support the outlook for economic growth. * U.S. crude futures held near $105 a barrel on Tuesday, after gaining sharply in the previous session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from the U.S. and China, the world's two largest oil consumers. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain stores 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1345 ISM-New York releases March index of regional business activity for March 1400 U.S. February durable goods orders 1830 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks in Washington Base metals prices at 0105 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8614.25 -25.75 -0.30 13.35 HG COPPER MAY2 391.70 -0.40 -0.10 14.00 LME Alum 2128.50 -1.50 -0.07 5.37 LME Zinc 2004.25 -3.75 -0.19 8.63 LME Nickel 18234.00 9.00 +0.05 -2.54 LME Lead 2060.00 0.00 +0.00 1.23 LME Tin 23250.00 0.00 +0.00 21.09 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)