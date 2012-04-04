SINGAPORE, April 4 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday, pulling away from near two-month highs, as waning hopes for more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve cut investors' appetite for risk assets. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7 percent to $8,557 a tonne by 0119 GMT. Copper rose as high as $8,702.75 on Tuesday, its loftiest since Feb. 10, on the back of Monday's encouraging U.S. and Chinese factory data. * Wednesday was the first chance that LME investors were able to respond to Tuesday's sell-off in commodities and equities, with the exchange already shut when the minutes of the Fed meeting were released. * Federal Reserve policymakers have backed away from the need for another round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy gradually improves. Minutes of the central bank's meeting showed only two of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee's 10 voting members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus. * "This move is just Fed-related. That's what markets do now. The correlation is one. If everything else sells off, copper does too," said a Singapore-based trader. * Tuesday's price fall, the first in three days, came after a further build in LME warehouse copper stockpiles. * Trading volumes on Wednesday were thin with Chinese markets still shut for a public holiday. Shanghai reopens on Thursday. * Indonesia plans to impose a 25 percent export tax on coal and base metals this year, jumping to 50 percent in 2013, as the major producer of raw materials looks to boost domestic investment and take a bigger slice of mining profits. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The U.S. dollar held on to hefty gains in Asia on Wednesday after the market took comments from the Federal Reserve as lessening the chance of further economic stimulus, sending Treasury yields sharply higher. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Mar 1145 EZ ECB rate decision Apr 1215 U.S ADP employment report Mar 1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Mar 1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Mar Base metals prices at 0119 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8557.00 -58.00 -0.67 12.59 HG COPPER MAY2 388.95 -3.05 -0.75 13.20 LME Alum 2122.25 -2.75 -0.13 5.06 LME Zinc 2006.00 -14.00 -0.69 8.73 LME Nickel 18150.00 -300.00 -1.63 -2.99 LME Lead 2055.00 -15.00 -0.72 0.98 LME Tin 23000.00 -25.00 -0.11 19.79 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)