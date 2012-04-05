* China services sector expands again in March-HSBC * U.S. nonfarm payrolls seen next trigger for rally * Coming Up: U.S. jobless claims; 1230 GMT (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 5 London copper rose on Thursday, recovering after its biggest fall in nearly two months in the prior session, aided by data showing sustained growth in top consumer China's services sector which also helped Shanghai prices bounce off session lows. Wednesday's 3-percent slide in London copper provided buying opportunity for China, where markets reopened after a three-day holiday. China's services sector expanded again in March as business confidence hit an 11-month high, according to a survey of private firms by HSBC. The seasonally adjusted HSBC Services Purchasing Managers Index stood at 53.3 last month, down slightly from February's 53.9, but signalling healthy growth with the new business sub-index extending an unbroken run of expansion to 40 months. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained half a percent to $8,389.25 a tonne by 0717 GMT, after dropping 3.1 percent on Wednesday - its largest one-day fall since Feb. 10. For the week so far, LME copper is off 0.8 percent, its second weekly loss in three. LME is closed on Friday and next Monday for Easter holidays. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.2 percent to close at 59,970 yuan ($9,500) a tonne, well off the day's low of 59,140 yuan. "I think last night's selloff was at least overdone," said Judy Zhu, commodity analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Shanghai. U.S PAYROLLS EYED At best, Zhu said she expects copper to be stuck in tight ranges given a modest consumption growth outlook in China, which uses 40 percent of the world's copper. "I don't see much downside risk for now but I also don't see much upside risk. The outlook for demand from China is very moderate because of the slower growth in the economy," she said. Despite a growing services sector, China's manufacturing activity has remained weak, with output falling for a fifth straight month in March, according to a separate HSBC survey released on Sunday. Fading expectations of more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, along with a weak Spanish bond sale which revived worries about funding difficulties by weaker countries in the debt-laden euro zone, caused Asian equities to trip further on Thursday. Some analysts say concerns about the potential absence of more Fed-led bond-buying seem misplaced given the brighter outlook for the U.S. economy which bodes well for demand. Citing still tight global supply conditions for copper, Credit Suisse said it believes there is "significant probability" that industrial metals prices will rebound materially and the next catalyst may be the U.S. nonfarm payrolls due out on Friday. The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show a fourth month of solid job growth in the United States in March, according to economists polled by Reuters. On Wednesday, private-sector jobs data, released by payrolls processor ADP, showed U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs last month, suggesting the labour market was continuing to strengthen. "The next set of data to watch will be those coming out of China, since the American economy looks pretty stable for now. Any big news out of the Chinese economy may be a game changer, although I doubt figures will get any worse than what we have already seen," CIFCO Futures chief analyst Zhou Jie said. Base metals prices at 0717 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8389.25 39.25 +0.47 10.38 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 59970 -130 -0.22 8.33 HG COPPER MAY2 380.80 1.75 +0.46 10.83 LME Alum 2101.00 8.00 +0.38 4.01 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16070 -95 -0.59 1.42 LME Zinc 1990.00 8.00 +0.40 7.86 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15470 -55 -0.35 4.56 LME Nickel 17940.00 85.00 +0.48 -4.12 LME Lead 2014.75 2.25 +0.11 -1.00 SHFE PB FUT 15530.00 -40.00 -0.26 1.60 LME Tin 22505.00 -95.00 -0.42 17.21 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2021 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)