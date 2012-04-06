SHANGHAI, April 6 Shanghai copper steadied on Friday tracking slight gains in London prices in the previous session following the release of positive initial jobless claims data from the United States. But trading volumes were thin as caution ruled with the London Metal Exchange closed until Tuesday for the Easter holiday and with key Chinese trade data due next week. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up to 59,980 yuan ($9,500) per tonne by 0128 GMT, after Thursday's 0.7 percent drop. * Initial claims for unemployment benefits in the United States dropped to the lowest level in nearly four years last week, according to a government report that showed ongoing healing in the labor market. * A more important employment report on U.S. nonfarm payrolls is due on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect figures to show the world's largest economy adding 203,000 jobs last month, representing a fourth straight month of solid job creation and the longest stretch of monthly employment gains topping 200,000 since 1999. * The Bank of England held back from giving Britain's fragile recovery an extra boost on Thursday, as the economy appears to have narrowly avoided falling back into recession despite a shock drop in manufacturing output in the first months of 2012. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares eased on Friday, when many markets were closed for the Easter holiday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. jobs data, avoiding risk after rising yields in weaker euro zone countries refuelled concern about Europe. * The euro hit a three-week low against the dollar and bonds edged higher on Thursday as Spain's debt burden fueled worries of further problems for euro zone economies and curbed appetite for riskier assets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT): 1230 U.S. nonfarm payrolls Mar 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Base metals prices at 0128 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg SHFE CU FUT JUN2 59980 10 +0.02 -16.52 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16095 25 +0.16 -4.42 HG COPPER MAY2 379.55 0.50 +0.00 -14.51 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15425 30 +0.19 -20.80 SHFE PB FUT 15560 30 +0.19 -15.20 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Sugita Katyal)