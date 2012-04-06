SHANGHAI, April 6 Shanghai copper steadied on
Friday tracking slight gains in London prices in the previous
session following the release of positive initial jobless claims
data from the United States.
But trading volumes were thin as caution ruled with the
London Metal Exchange closed until Tuesday for the Easter
holiday and with key Chinese trade data due next week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active July copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up to 59,980 yuan ($9,500) per
tonne by 0128 GMT, after Thursday's 0.7 percent drop.
* Initial claims for unemployment benefits in the United
States dropped to the lowest level in nearly four years last
week, according to a government report that showed ongoing
healing in the labor market.
* A more important employment report on U.S. nonfarm
payrolls is due on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect
figures to show the world's largest economy adding 203,000 jobs
last month, representing a fourth straight month of solid job
creation and the longest stretch of monthly employment gains
topping 200,000 since 1999.
* The Bank of England held back from giving Britain's
fragile recovery an extra boost on Thursday, as the economy
appears to have narrowly avoided falling back into recession
despite a shock drop in manufacturing output in the first months
of 2012.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares eased on Friday, when many markets were
closed for the Easter holiday, as investors stayed on the
sidelines ahead of key U.S. jobs data, avoiding risk after
rising yields in weaker euro zone countries refuelled concern
about Europe.
* The euro hit a three-week low against the dollar and bonds
edged higher on Thursday as Spain's debt burden fueled worries
of further problems for euro zone economies and curbed appetite
for riskier assets.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
1230 U.S. nonfarm payrolls Mar
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Base metals prices at 0128 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 59980 10 +0.02 -16.52
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16095 25 +0.16 -4.42
HG COPPER MAY2 379.55 0.50 +0.00 -14.51
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15425 30 +0.19 -20.80
SHFE PB FUT 15560 30 +0.19 -15.20
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Sugita Katyal)