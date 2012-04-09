* Losses drag copper toward bottom of 2012 range * China inflation jumps in March, U.S. jobs disappoint * Coming up: IBD U.S. consumer confidence data Tuesday (Rewrites, removes Shanghai dateline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds detail and graphic) By Chris Kelly NEW YORK, April 9 Copper futures in New York sank 2 percent in heavy dealings on Monday, falling under the weight of weaker U.S. employment data and rising inflation in China, both of which pointed to softer economic activity in the world's two largest economies. The selling dragged copper to near the bottom of its long-standing trading range, leaving prices of the red metal vulnerable to further downside pressure if selling takes hold in London on Tuesday, when markets there reopen from the Easter holiday. Bearish sentiment overwhelmed the broader market as investors dumped risk after the below-forcast U.S. jobs report Friday cast some doubts over the ability of the United States to help boost the global economy as Europe's debt crisis resurfaced and worries remained whether China's economy will avoid a hard landing. In the United States, nonfarm payrolls grew 120,000 last month, well below the 203,000 the market had expected, data showed on Friday. "I think you're going to start making new lows soon," said Zachary Oxman, managing director with TrendMax in Encinitas, California. "There's not enough here to keep us where we are ... $3.60's a near-term target. If things get even bleaker, $3.50 by mid-year is not at all out of the realm of possibility." The COMEX May copper contract fell 7.55 cents or 2 percent to settle at $3.72 per lb, near the bottom of its 2012 range, roughly between $3.70 and $4. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/hun57s ) Volumes raced above 71,000 lots in late New York trade, nearly two-thirds above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. The disappointing U.S. jobs data sent a blow to copper market bulls, many of whom have been raising their bets on higher copper prices amid signs of a strengthening U.S. economy. According to data on Friday from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their copper longs to the highest level since August 2011. (CFTC graphic: r.reuters.com/buv87r ) COMEX copper's plunge followed a less-severe fall in Asian copper prices after a faster-than-expected 3.6 percent rise in China's annual consumer inflation in March indicated there may be more stimulus measures from the government. The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.8 percent to close at 59,840 yuan ($9,500) per tonne. "Hopes for more monetary easing and stimulus by Beijing are helping to support Shanghai copper even though the macroeconomic outlook and its own demand fundamentals are bearish," said Antaike analyst Yang Changhua. Economists expect the raft of other economic data due this week, including first-quarter gross domestic product and trade balance, to reinforce the view that Beijing has room to loosen credit further and support economic growth, which will boost China's raw material demand in the long run. "Yes, the Chinese economy is cooling but not drastically, and it can all turn around if this leads to more credit loosening in China," said a Qingdao-based copper trader. Attention will now turn to China's preliminary trade data for March on Tuesday, which is expected to show imports of copper falling from February's volume of 484,569 tonnes. Benchmark London copper closed last Thursday at $8,361 per tonne. Metal Prices at 1753 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 371.95 -7.60 -2.00 343.60 8.25 LME Alum 2109.00 16.00 +0.76 2020.00 4.41 LME Cu 8361.00 11.00 +0.13 7600.00 10.01 LME Lead 2059.00 46.50 +2.31 2035.00 1.18 LME Nickel 18405.00 550.00 +3.08 18710.00 -1.63 LME Tin 23170.00 570.00 +2.52 19200.00 20.68 LME Zinc 2003.00 21.00 +1.06 1845.00 8.56 SHFE Alu 16170.00 -20.00 -0.12 15845.00 2.05 SHFE Cu* 59770.00 -500.00 -0.83 55360.00 7.97 SHFE Zin 15535.00 -40.00 -0.26 14795.00 5.00 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho; editing by Daniel Magnowski, Bob Burgdorfer and M.D. Golan)