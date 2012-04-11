* London copper stays below 200-day moving average
* Underlying Chinese copper demand still solid -ANZ
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 11 London copper edged up on
Wednesday, regaining some ground after sliding nearly 4 percent
in the previous session in a broad-based sell-off some analysts
thought overdone, with top consumer China's copper imports
staying resilient in March.
But copper struggled to move back higher, after prices fell
below the 200-day moving average, with some traders seeing more
selling pressure ahead amid a weaker outlook for the global
economy on disappointing U.S. jobs data, concerns over a
slowdown in China and debt structuring in euro zone economies.
Copper futures in Shanghai lost almost 3 percent to hit
three-month troughs, tracking the steep decline in London on
Tuesday.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 0.4 percent to $8,063.75 a tonne by 0747 GMT, well below
the 200-day moving average of $8,304.
It fell almost 4 percent on Tuesday, in its biggest
single-day drop since mid-December, to as low as $8,024.85, its
weakest since Jan. 16.
The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell as low as 57,740 yuan ($9,100) a tonne, a
level not seen since Jan. 12, before closing down 2.5 percent at
57,870 yuan.
The sell-off mirrored weakness across risky assets, pushing
down Asian shares lower for a third day on Wednesday, after a
less-than-forecast rise in China's overall imports last month
sparked concern about a potential slowdown in demand from the
world's top importer of many commodities.
While the same trade data showed China's copper imports fell
4.6 percent from February to 462,182 tonnes in March, that
import volume was the fourth highest on record.
"Our view is that underlying Chinese demand is still solid
and we think it should pick up, heading into the second
quarter," said Natalie Robertson, analyst at Australia and New
Zealand Bank.
The broad sell-off was triggered by data showing a sharp
slowdown in U.S. jobs creation last month, frustrating many who
thought the world's No. 1 economy was on the mend, given a
recent raft of upbeat economic data.
"Markets are concerned that there's a false start and they
were pinning their hopes on a U.S.-led recovery, and it looks
like it's not going to happen and that's spooked markets," said
a metals trader in Singapore.
Investment bank Credit Suisse said the sell-off in
industrial metals "is at least partly related to global risk
aversion and looks slightly overdone".
Tuesday's sell-off happened as many European market reopened
after a long Easter weekend, reacting to last week's poor U.S.
jobs data for the first time.
Investors are now eyeing China's gross domestic product data
due out on Friday, with the world's No. 2 economy seen growing
by 8.3 percent in the first quarter, its slowest pace in nearly
three years.
Economists say the GDP report should support expectations
that China's economy is cooling but not crashing.
ANZ's Robertson said copper should bounce back to $8,600
during the second quarter, helped by a pickup in Chinese demand.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)