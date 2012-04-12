SHANGHAI, April 12 London copper rose above its technical support at $8,000 on Thursday as prospects of the European Central Bank buying more bonds helped ease concerns about Europe's debt crisis. But the market was cautious ahead of an Italian bond auction and due to uncertainty over the health of major economies, after recent U.S. data showed a sharp deceleration in jobs growth and Chinese trade figures indicated a slowdown in domestic demand. China is due to release its first-quarter gross domestic product growth figures on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ticked up 0.5 percent to $8,081.75 tonne by 0123 GMT, after inching up slightly on Wednesday. * The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.4 percent to 58,120 yuan ($9,200) per tonne, after falling over 2 percent previously. * The scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified given the reforms being undertaken by its government and the ECB still has its bond-buying programme as an option, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday. * Italy's one-year borrowing costs rose for the first time since November at a sale of short-term bills on Wednesday, mirroring fresh doubts about weaker euro zone countries and highlighting market nerves ahead of a major auction of three-year bonds on Thursday. * The U.S. economy is not bad enough for the Federal Reserve to launch another round of monetary stimulus, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday. * U.S. economic activity kept growing moderately in the late winter months but rising energy prices were beginning to worry manufacturers and retailers across the country, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares eased on Thursday while the euro firmed, reflecting investor caution despite easing concerns about sovereign funding for troubled euro zone economies Spain and Italy that helped U.S. and European equities rebound overnight. * The safe-haven yen was off multi-week highs versus many currencies on Thursday as worries about Spain eased after soothing comments from a European Central Bank official, but an upcoming Italian bond sale meant markets can't relax completely. DATA/EVENTS (GMT): 0900 EZ Industrial production yy 1230 U.S. Producer Prices Mar 1230 U.S. International trade Mar 1230 U.S. Unemployment claims Weekly Base metals prices at 0123 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8081.75 41.75 +0.52 6.34 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 58120 250 +0.43 4.48 LME Alum 2101.00 2.00 +0.10 4.01 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16135 40 +0.25 1.86 HG COPPER MAY2 365.65 1.70 +0.47 6.42 LME Zinc 2001.50 6.50 +0.33 8.48 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15480 100 +0.65 4.63 LME Nickel 18100.00 0.00 +0.00 -3.26 LME Lead 2049.00 -4.00 -0.19 0.69 SHFE PB FUT 15570 110 +0.71 1.83 LME Tin 22500.00 75.00 +0.33 17.19 LME/Shanghai arb 1501 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3081 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Sugita Katyal)