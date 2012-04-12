* ECB official says ready to intervene in debt markets * Traders cautious ahead of China GDP, Italian debt sale * Coming Up: Eurozone industrial output; 0900 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, April 12 London copper rose for a second day on Thursday, pulling away from a three-month low near $8,000 a tonne, as worries about the debt-ridden euro zone eased after a European Central Bank official said the bank was ready to calm debt markets. But caution prevailed and kept gains in check ahead of an Italian debt sale later in the day and Chinese economic growth data on Friday that may confirm concerns about a slowdown in the world's top copper consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1 percent to $8,123.25 tonne by 0717 GMT, after falling as low as $8,018 on Wednesday, its weakest since Jan. 16. The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.7 percent to close at 58,250 yuan ($9,200) per tonne, after sliding more than 2 percent in the prior session. Base metals followed Asian equities and the euro higher as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis eased slightly, said Li Rong, analyst at China Futures Co. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday that the bank can intervene in debt markets to help Spain, where bond yields have shot up to around 6 percent, deemed an unsustainable borrowing level. Investors are now awaiting an Italian debt sale that will show whether concerns over Spain are spreading to other debt-laden euro zone nations. But the bigger focus for industrial metals ahead could be China's gross domestic product data. Analysts polled by Reuters expect China's first-quarter GDP growth to come in at 8.3 percent, the lowest level since the second quarter of 2009. "If China's GDP figures are much lower than forecast, we could see a lot of selling afterwards. But for now, I see copper trading above $7,800 in London and 57,500 yuan in Shanghai," said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie. Some economists also warned that China's economic slowdown may persist beyond the first quarter due to the government's tightening policy toward the property sector -- which contributes 13 percent of the country's GDP and directly affects more than 40 industries. Adding to the gloom, the World Bank on Thursday lowered its forecast for China's 2012 economic growth to 8.2 percent from 8.4 percent, reinforcing the view that China is set for its slowest annual growth in a decade. In the United States, the No. 2 official of the U.S. central bank said the Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary policy is appropriate given high unemployment and the headwinds facing the economy. Janet Yellen, the Fed's influential vice chair, said the central bank has a variety of options were it to engage in further asset purchases, and that the Fed remains "quite willing" to take whatever actions are necessary to achieve its mandate of promoting employment and keeping inflation in check. Base metals prices at 0717 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8123.25 83.25 +1.04 6.88 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 58250 380 +0.66 4.71 LME Alum 2106.00 7.00 +0.33 4.26 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16175 80 +0.50 2.11 HG COPPER MAY2 367.60 3.65 +1.00 6.98 LME Zinc 2011.50 16.50 +0.83 9.02 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15550 170 +1.11 5.10 LME Nickel 18150.00 50.00 +0.28 -2.99 LME Lead 2060.00 7.00 +0.34 1.23 SHFE PB FUT 15665 205 +1.33 2.45 LME Tin 22650.00 225.00 +1.00 17.97 LME/Shanghai arb 1715 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3081 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Edmund Klamann)