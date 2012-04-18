SHANGHAI, April 18 London copper extended gains on Wednesday after decent demand at a Spanish bond sale and rising investor confidence in Germany eased concerns on Europe's debt woes. Tuesday's upbeat earnings reports on Wall Street by companies such as Coca Cola, and encouraging China foreign direct investment numbers in the first quarter also helped cheer markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had advanced 0.1 percent to $8,055 a tonne by 0126 GMT, after climbing nearly 0.9 percent in the previous session. * The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.3 percent to 57,290 yuan($9,100) per tonne. It closed the session before 0.3 percent lower. * Spain sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.21 billion) of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday due to good demand from domestic banks. This eased some concerns about the country's refinancing ability although yields rose sharply as expected. * A German ZEW survey of analyst and investor confidence unexpectedly rose in April to its highest level since June 2010, suggesting Europe's largest economy may be recovering from a weak spell. * China bagged foreign direct investment at a record-setting pace in the first three months of 2012, but an easing in its monthly momentum and a difficult trade outlook will keep monetary policy poised to compensate for any dip in capital inflows. * But the world economy is not out of the woods yet even though global growth is slowly improving as the U.S. recovery gains traction and dangers from Europe recede. Risks remain high and the situation is very fragile, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. * Also moderating risk appetites was data showing that output at U.S. factories slipped in March and that builders started construction on fewer homes, offering cautionary signals for an economy that appeared to be gaining traction. * Looking ahead, metals consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS sees copper prices struggling to stay up this year as Europe's debt crisis and a cooling of the Chinese economy lead to demand worries. GFMS downgraded its average price forecast for the metal to $8,475 from its earlier prediction of $8,525. MARKET NEWS * Stabilising risk appetite lifted Asian shares and riskier currencies on Wednesday. * U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings. * The revival in risk appetite on Wall Street held the safe-haven yen under pressure in Asia on Wednesday, after the currency suffered a broad decline overnight. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China House prices for March 1130 India M3 Money Supply 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly 2350 Japan Exports yy Mar 2012 ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate announcements scheduled Base metals prices at 0126 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8055.00 5.00 +0.06 5.99 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57290 760 +1.34 2.98 LME Alum 2086.50 11.00 +0.53 3.29 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16085 35 +0.22 1.55 HG COPPER MAY2 364.50 -0.20 -0.05 6.08 LME Zinc 1999.00 7.00 +0.35 8.35 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15445 75 +0.49 4.39 LME Nickel 17839.00 14.00 +0.08 -4.66 LME Lead 2068.00 -7.00 -0.34 1.62 SHFE PB FUT 15645 45 +0.29 2.32 LME Tin 21600.00 -50.00 -0.23 12.50 LME/Shanghai arb 2098 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)