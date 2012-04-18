* Shanghai composite index posts biggest pct rise in more than 2 mths * S.Korea central bank's plan to buy Chinese stocks boosts * Japan Exports yy, Mar 2012, 2350 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, April 18 Copper rose on Wednesday, led by equities shortly after the release of news that South Korea's central bank will buy $300 million in Chinese stocks over the next three months. Traders said Shanghai copper rose in tandem with the Shanghai Composite index and noted short-covering on the ShFE and LME. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange extended gains by 0.4 percent to $8,085.25 a tonne by 0717 GMT, after rising nearly 0.9 percent in the previous session. The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 2.3 percent to close the session at 57,820 yuan ($9,200) per tonne, after closing 0.3 percent lower previously. "The rise in equities gave a big boost to Shanghai copper today, leading to a lot of buying and short-covering on the ShFE and lifting LME copper," said Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du. China shares ended up 2 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage rise in more than two months, led by finance and property sectors on expectations the government would ease monetary policy. ShFE copper, which fell to a low of 56,910 yuan during the session, shot up over 1,000 yuan to a high of 57,960 yuan in later trading. Some traders said a Reuters report that South Korea's central bank would buy $300 million in Chinese stocks over the next three months helped lift sentiment. "The news gave a boost to Chinese equities and lifted Shanghai copper prices," said a Shanghai-based trader, adding that it opened a window for arbitrage traders who previously bought Shanghai and sold on LME the chance to close out their positions. "It all happened very fast so I think some traders actually bought LME copper immediately on the South Korean news, expecting that Shanghai copper prices were going to rise," he added. Also helping to cheer markets was news that Spain sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.21 billion) of 12- and 18-month bills due to good demand from domestic banks. This eased some concerns about the country's refinancing ability although yields rose sharply as expected. A German ZEW survey of analyst and investor confidence unexpectedly rose in April to its highest level since June 2010, suggesting Europe's largest economy may be recovering from a weak spell. But the world economy is not out of the woods yet even though global growth is slowly improving as the U.S. recovery gains traction and dangers from Europe recede, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. Risks remain high and the situation is very fragile, it added. In line with that view was Thomson Reuters GFMS, which sees copper prices struggling to stay up this year as Europe's debt crisis and a cooling of the Chinese economy lead to demand worries. The metals consultancy downgraded its average price forecast for the metal to $8,475 from its earlier prediction of $8,525. In the United States, recent data offered cautionary signals for an economy that appeared to be gaining traction and moderated risk appetites. Output at U.S. factories slipped in March and builders had started construction on fewer homes. Base metals prices at 0717 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8085.25 35.25 +0.44 6.38 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57820 1290 +2.28 3.94 LME Alum 2084.00 8.50 +0.41 3.17 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16110 60 +0.37 1.70 HG COPPER MAY2 365.70 1.00 +0.27 6.43 LME Zinc 2000.75 8.75 +0.44 8.44 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15535 165 +1.07 5.00 LME Nickel 17820.00 -5.00 -0.03 -4.76 LME Lead 2082.75 7.75 +0.37 2.35 SHFE PB FUT 15735 135 +0.87 2.91 LME Tin 21451.00 -199.00 -0.92 11.72 LME/Shanghai arb 1817 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford and Chris Gallagher)