SHANGHAI, April 20 London copper traded slightly above $8,000 a tonne on Friday, hovering around its previous close, as investors waited for more decisive trading cues. Thursday's successful French and Spanish bond auctions eased some fears over the eurozone debt crisis, but the positive news was later offset by soft jobs data out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2 percent to $8,036 a tonne by 0123 GMT, after closing just one dollar lower on Thursday, but is on track to record a 0.6 percent weekly rise. * The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.2 percent to 57,560 yuan ($9,100) a tonne, after falling 0.3 percent in the previous session. It is on track to post a 1.4 percent fall on the week. * France and Spain sold all the bonds they wanted at auction on Thursday, although for Spain the cost was rising yields, indicating growing concerns the government will not be able to tame its deficit. * The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for the first time fell only slightly last week, suggesting that job growth in April will not improve much after March's disappointing performance. * International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she expects to win a big boost in funding to help the lender safeguard countries from the euro zone debt crisis now that Europe had taken significant steps on its own. * Germany's leading economic institutes revised their 2012 growth forecasts slightly higher on Thursday, but warned that the debt crisis still haunting the euro zone remained the biggest threat to growth in Europe's largest economy. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares slipped on Friday as disappointing U.S. economic data stirred doubts about the strength of recovery, while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan flagged the prospect of further monetary easing to support the struggling economy. * Against the dollar, the euro emerged from a choppy overnight session none the worse for wear. It hit a high of $1.3166 following a successful Spanish bond sale but then dropped on rumours, later denied, of a possible French rating downgrade. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Apr 0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Apr 0800 Germany Ifo expectations Apr 1200 - G20 Finance ministers, central bankers meet on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or Base metals prices at 0123 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8036.00 -14.00 -0.17 5.74 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57560 -110 -0.19 3.47 LME Alum 2069.00 -4.00 -0.19 2.43 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16065 -10 -0.06 1.42 HG COPPER MAY2 362.60 -0.15 -0.04 5.53 LME Zinc 1995.00 -5.00 -0.25 8.13 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15450 -20 -0.13 4.43 LME Nickel 17670.00 70.00 +0.40 -5.56 LME Lead 2074.75 -5.25 -0.25 1.95 SHFE PB FUT 15670 -5 -0.03 2.49 LME Tin 21375.00 0.00 +0.00 11.33 LME/Shanghai arb 1708 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month Reuters 3000Xtra subscribers can access Metals Production Database by clicking on URL below mpd.session.rservices.com For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> Base metals news All metals news All commodities news Metals diary Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES ($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan)