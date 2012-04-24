SHANGHAI, April 24 London copper rose as arbitrage traders took advantage of a price fall in the previous session that helped narrow its premium over Shanghai copper. Market participants noted Shanghai copper prices stayed firm because they were cushioned on short-covering by investors who oversold the day before. "Those who shorted Shanghai copper on Monday on an expectation of worse news out of the euro zone realised that the market today was not as weak as they imagined," said China Futures Co. analyst Yang Jun. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2 percent to $8,060.50 a tonne by 0132 GMT, after falling 1.8 percent on Monday. * The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lifted 0.3 percent at 57,490 yuan($9,100) a tonne, after falling 0.7 percent in the previous session. * London copper's premium over shanghai copper, taking into account VAT at 17 percent, fell to just over 1,700 yuan before Shanghai's open on Tuesday, from under 2,300 yuan at Shanghai's close on Monday. * Some limited restocking by Chinese copper users may be supporting prices. Increased domestic production drove implied consumption for refined copper in China, the world's top consumer of the metal, up 1 percent in March from a month earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official customs data released on Monday. * Commodities prices remained under pressure from troubles in the euro zone. The region's business slump deepened at a far faster pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy will stay in recession at least until the second half of the year. * Weak demand from crisis-stricken euro zone countries is hurting the recovery of Europe's largest economy, Germany, the Bundesbank said on Monday. Germany's economy shrank 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, but many economists expect it to steady in the first quarter. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares stablised after falling in early trading on Tuesday. But they remain under pressure from political uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe, which raised fears the euro zone could struggle to push through austerity measures and may stay in recession until late in the year. * The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a setback overnight on renewed worries about Europe's economic health and ahead of a bond sale in the Netherlands. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Feb 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Feb 1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm Mar 1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm Mar 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Apr Base metals prices at 0132 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8060.50 15.50 +0.19 6.06 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57490 160 +0.28 3.34 LME Alum 2066.00 8.00 +0.39 2.28 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16080 -10 -0.06 1.52 HG COPPER MAY2 364.10 1.50 +0.41 5.97 LME Zinc 2000.00 12.00 +0.60 8.40 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15470 -10 -0.06 4.56 LME Nickel 17620.00 70.00 +0.40 -5.83 LME Lead 2072.75 6.75 +0.33 1.86 SHFE PB FUT 15730 0 +0.00 2.88 LME Tin 21245.00 0.00 +0.00 10.65 LME/Shanghai arb 2017 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3088 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Eric Meijer)