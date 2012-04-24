* Spike in cancelled LME warrants buoy copper * Rising euro zone uncertainties weigh * Coming Up: U.S. new home sales; 1400 GMT (Adds quotes, details, updates prices) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, April 24 Copper bounced back on Tuesday after falling nearly 2 percent in the previous session, aided by signs of improved demand, although the modest gains suggest continued caution among investors amid growing economic and political risks in Europe. The number of copper cancelled warrants, or material tagged for delivery, on the London Metal Exchange surged to the highest level in eight years on Monday and infused some optimism in the market that has been weighed down by slack demand from top copper consumer China. Three-month copper on the LME rose 0.7 percent to $8,104 a tonne by 0748 GMT, after falling as low as $7,977.25 on Monday. "The large number of cancellations indicates a momentum for LME stocks to go down. We have no idea what or who is behind this development and whether it indicates an improvement in demand, but we know that it is helping to put a floor on copper prices at this point," said Minmetals Futures analyst Zhang Ao. New orders, or cancelled stock surged by 44,425 tonnes to more than 155,000 tonnes to stand at 40 percent of LME stocks, the highest level in eight years, LME data showed on Monday. MCUSTX-TOTAL The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained half a p ercent to close at 57,600 yuan ($9,100) a tonne. Broad-based selling in riskier assets fuelled LME copper's losses on Monday as investors focused on increased uncertainties in the debt-ravaged euro zone. The region's business slump deepened at a far faster pace than expected in April, while weak demand from crisis-stricken euro zone countries is also hurting the recovery of Europe's largest economy, Germany. Amplifying concerns were the resignation of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday in a crisis over budget cuts and the possible defeat of Nicolas Sarkozy in the French presidential elections, casting doubts over the euro zone's efforts to contain its debt crisis. Outside the euro zone, slower Chinese demand could keep copper under pressure, with refined copper imports by the top consumer dropping more than 30,000 tonnes in March from February. The import drop follows a slowdown in China whose economy expanded at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter. Traders say copper prices will likely be trapped in narrow ranges as investors wait out more trading cues, including this week's outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, with market participants looking out for hints of further monetary easing. "We are stuck somewhere in the middle of a technical range where the shorts don't want prices to be any higher and longs don't want prices to be any lower," said an Australia-based metals trader. Base metals prices at 0748 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8104.00 59.00 +0.73 6.63 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57600 270 +0.47 4.05 HG COPPER MAY2 365.95 3.35 +0.92 6.50 LME Alum 2072.00 14.00 +0.68 2.57 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16145 55 +0.34 1.89 LME Zinc 1999.00 11.00 +0.55 8.35 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15480 00 +0.00 4.63 LME Nickel 17735.00 185.00 +1.05 -5.21 LME Lead 2082.00 16.00 +0.77 2.31 SHFE PB FUT 15745.00 15.00 +0.10 3.01 LME Tin 21400.00 155.00 +0.73 11.46 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2215 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3088 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr)