SINGAPORE, April 25 London copper fell half a percent on Wednesday, reversing gains from the previous session as decent European government bond sales boosted risk appetite, as investors cautiously await the outcome of a U.S. central bank policy meeting. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell more than half a percent to $8,105 per tonne by 0108 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session. * The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 57,570 yuan per tonne. * The U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting on Tuesday that will likely show the central bank is slightly more upbeat on the economy but in little hurry to raise borrowing costs. * The latest U.S. data was a mixed bag, showing February home prices rising for the first time in 10 months while a measure of consumer confidence last month fell more than expected. * Solid demand for new Dutch and Spanish debt soothed some worries about the euro zone, easing yields on European government bonds. But the Dutch political crisis heightened as the biggest opposition parties refused to back austerity cuts needed to meet EU budget targets. * Growth in Chinese copper demand is due to dip this year as the government seeks to cool a booming property sector and erosion of bonded stockpiles is unlikely before mid-year, the country's top investment bank said. * LME copper stocks fell 1,975 tonnes to 256,875 tonnes on Tuesday, the lowest since the end of March. The ratio of canceled warrants to total stocks stood at 39.38 percent, off an eight-year high of 40 percent a day earlier. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers such as 3M Co, but Apple Inc's slide ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq down. * The euro was stable on Wednesday, after getting a boost from the solid debt sales of Dutch government debt despite a government collapse a day earlier. DATA/EVENTS 1230 U.S. Durable goods Mar 1630 U.S. FOMC rate decision 2100 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate 2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Q1 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Mar PRICES Base metals prices at 0108 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8105.00 -45.00 -0.55 6.64 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57570 -30 -0.05 3.99 HG COPPER MAY2 366.30 -0.95 -0.26 6.61 LME Alum 2078.75 -6.25 -0.30 2.91 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16160 15 +0.09 1.99 LME Zinc 1997.00 -5.00 -0.25 8.24 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15470 -10 -0.06 4.56 LME Nickel 17510.00 100.00 +0.57 -6.41 LME Lead 2070.00 -2.00 -0.10 1.72 SHFE PB FUT 15770.00 25.00 +0.16 3.17 LME Tin 21625.00 -50.00 -0.23 12.63 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2241 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Chris Lewis)