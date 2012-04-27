SHANGHAI, April 27 London copper futures dropped
half a percent on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak
after Spain's credit rating downgrade renewed worries about the
debt-laden euro zone, trimming appetite for riskier assets.
Copper is heading for its second monthly loss as a shaky
global economy, including slower growth in top copper user
China, weighed on prices that have fallen more than 5 percent
from this year's highs.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped $40 to $8,282 a tonne by 0233 GMT, after rising to a
two-week high of $8,341 on Thursday.
* Copper is down nearly 2 percent so far this month, and has
dropped 5.5 percent since hitting this year's peak of $8,765 in
February.
* The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 58,360 yuan
($9,300) a tonne, catching up with LME gains in the prior
session.
* Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain to
BBB-plus from A, citing its expectation that the government's
budget deficit will deteriorate even more than previously
thought due to a contracting economy.
* The number of Americans lining up for new jobless benefits
fell slightly last week but remained above levels posted earlier
this year, suggesting improvement in the U.S. labor market is
stalling.
* Euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in
April, wiping out gains made in the first two months of 2012 and
signalling that economic recovery in the second half of the year
may be more muted than forecast.
* Earnings from some of Europe's top banks showed the scars
of the euro zone crisis on Thursday, with big losses on Spanish
property and fragile economic recovery likely to dampen an early
investment banking rebound.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking firmer U.S.
stocks, but concerns over the health of European banks weighed
on investor risk appetite after S&P's downgrade of Spain's
rating.
* The dollar gained against the euro, which suffered a
drubbing on Friday after S&P hit Spain with a two-notch credit
rating downgrade.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0330 Japan BOJ rate decision
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Mar
1230 U.S. GDP, advance Q1
1355 U.S. U.Mich sentiment, final Apr
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Base metals prices at 0233 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8282.00 -40.00 -0.48 8.97
SHFE CU FUT AUG2 58360 100 +0.17 5.42
HG COPPER MAY2 375.25 -1.45 -0.38 9.21
LME Alum 2086.00 0.00 +0.00 3.27
SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16185 -05 -0.03 2.15
LME Zinc 2021.00 -14.00 -0.69 9.54
SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15590 -05 -0.03 5.37
LME Nickel 18155.00 -45.00 -0.25 -2.97
LME Lead 2111.00 -13.00 -0.61 3.73
SHFE PB FUT 15755.00 -60.00 -0.38 3.07
LME Tin 22300.00 -10.00 -0.04 16.15
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2717
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and
Himani Sarkar)