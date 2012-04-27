* LME copper stockpiles at lowest since Nov 2008
* Shanghai copper inventories down
* Stocks data help offset Spain downgrade
* Coming Up: U.S. Q1 GDP; 1230 GMT
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, April 27 London copper rose to its
highest in three weeks on Friday, extending its winning streak
to a fourth straight session, as declining stockpiles suggested
demand for the industrial metal may be picking up.
Copper reversed early losses fueled by a downgrade of
Spain's credit rating, as data showed metal stockpiles in London
warehouses dropped to their lowest in more than three years.
But copper is still heading for its second monthly loss as a
shaky global economy, including slower growth in top copper user
China, weighed on prices that have dropped around 5 percent from
this year's high of $8,765 struck in February.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
as high as $8,353 a tonne, a level last seen on April 5. By 0900
GMT, it was up $18 at $8,340 a tonne.
The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.3 percent to close at 58,460
yuan ($9,300) a tonne.
"The continued decline in LME copper stocks is helping to
boost prices today," said Citic Newedge trader Eric Liu.
"Also, many of the shorts who are caught in the LME cash
copper contracts have rolled over to the third month and covered
their positions, causing prices to rise."
LME copper fell as much as half percent during Asian hours
after Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain by two
notches to BBB-plus, reviving worries about the debt-laden euro
zone whose slumping economies have been weighing on global
growth.
S&P said it expects the Spanish government's finances will
deteriorate even more than previously thought as a result of a
contracting economy and an ailing banking sector.
But traders said focus later shifted to declining stockpiles
in both London and Shanghai.
Copper inventories in warehouses of the London Metal
Exchange MCU-STOCKS fell to 251,825 tonnes, data showed on
Friday, the lowest level since November 2008.
In Shanghai, copper stockpiles CU-STX-SGH fell to the
lowest since February to 204,762 tonnes.
"There are reports of a big trading firm snapping up spot
copper in Shanghai's bonded warehouses, which has helped to lift
the Shanghai August contract prices as well," Shanghai Metals
Market copper analyst Zhou Xiao Ou said.
"Despite this, prices haven't moved up that much as Chinese
demand is still weak, with spot demand too feeble to create an
obvious backwardation," she said.
At the LME, trade sources said last week that Glencore
International is holding a dominant long position in
the London copper market, as tight supply took the premium paid
by investors for cash metal over benchmark three-month futures
to its highest in 3-1/2 years.
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)