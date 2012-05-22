SHANGHAI, May 22 London copper futures rose for
a third straight day on Tuesday, supported by hopes top consumer
China is exerting efforts to reinvigorate its economy, helping
the metal recover some ground after losing more than 7 percent
so far this month.
Continuing uncertainty in the euro zone should keep copper's
gains in check and investors are looking to the European Union
summit on Wednesday for possible fresh measures by the currency
bloc to address its debt crisis that has hurt the outlook for
raw material demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.8 percent to $7,792 a tonne by 0223 GMT, after hitting a
one-week high of $7,816 earlier.
* The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 55,960 yuan
($8,800) a tonne.
* Copper in London and Shanghai climbed more than 1 percent
on Monday after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao called for additional
efforts to support growth, signalling Beijing's willingness to
take action after recent data suggested the world's No. 2
economy will slow further in the second quarter.
* Backing up Wen's stance, the state-run China Securities
Journal reported on Tuesday that the Chinese government will
fast track its approval of infrastructure investments to combat
slowing growth and a sluggish property sector.
* Chinese demand for copper is likely to improve in the
second half on the year, the head of Xstrata's copper
unit said, as the miner pledged to lift output by about 60
percent over three years after some rivals have put the brakes
on expansion.
* France's Francois Hollande will push a proposal for
mutualising European debt at an informal summit of EU leaders in
Brussels this week, increasing pressure on German Chancellor
Angela Merkel to drop her opposition to the idea.
* The U.S. economy needs "measured" efforts to bolster
growth, but the central bank should focus on improving its
communications because circumstances do not warrant further bond
buying at this time, a top Federal Reserve official said.
MARKET NEWS
* Markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some ground
to move off lows for the year the day before, as hopes grew that
Europe would embark on fresh action to address its debt crisis
while promoting growth.
* The euro held firm as market players reduced their bets
against it, taking note of the chances that Wednesday's informal
meeting of European leaders may produce measures to bolster
investor confidence in the currency zone.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 OECD latest economic outlook
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Apr
1400 EZ Euro zone consumer confidence May
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services index May
Base metals prices at 0223 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7792.00 61.00 +0.79 2.53
SHFE CU FUT SEP2 55960 70 +0.13 0.59
LME Alum 2053.00 6.00 +0.29 1.63
SHFE AL FUT SEP2 16120 -20 -0.12 1.77
HG COPPER JUL2 351.80 1.60 +0.46 2.39
LME Zinc 1913.00 8.00 +0.42 3.69
SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 14985 -05 -0.03 1.28
LME Nickel 17151.00 -34.00 -0.20 -8.33
LME Lead 1956.00 15.00 +0.77 -3.88
SHFE PB FUT 15230 -20 -0.13 -0.39
LME Tin 19450.00 200.00 +1.04 1.30
LME/Shanghai arb 1455
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3279 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and
Himani Sarkar)