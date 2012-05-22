SHANGHAI, May 22 London copper futures rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, supported by hopes top consumer China is exerting efforts to reinvigorate its economy, helping the metal recover some ground after losing more than 7 percent so far this month. Continuing uncertainty in the euro zone should keep copper's gains in check and investors are looking to the European Union summit on Wednesday for possible fresh measures by the currency bloc to address its debt crisis that has hurt the outlook for raw material demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8 percent to $7,792 a tonne by 0223 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $7,816 earlier. * The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 55,960 yuan ($8,800) a tonne. * Copper in London and Shanghai climbed more than 1 percent on Monday after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao called for additional efforts to support growth, signalling Beijing's willingness to take action after recent data suggested the world's No. 2 economy will slow further in the second quarter. * Backing up Wen's stance, the state-run China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday that the Chinese government will fast track its approval of infrastructure investments to combat slowing growth and a sluggish property sector. * Chinese demand for copper is likely to improve in the second half on the year, the head of Xstrata's copper unit said, as the miner pledged to lift output by about 60 percent over three years after some rivals have put the brakes on expansion. * France's Francois Hollande will push a proposal for mutualising European debt at an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels this week, increasing pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to drop her opposition to the idea. * The U.S. economy needs "measured" efforts to bolster growth, but the central bank should focus on improving its communications because circumstances do not warrant further bond buying at this time, a top Federal Reserve official said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some ground to move off lows for the year the day before, as hopes grew that Europe would embark on fresh action to address its debt crisis while promoting growth. * The euro held firm as market players reduced their bets against it, taking note of the chances that Wednesday's informal meeting of European leaders may produce measures to bolster investor confidence in the currency zone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 OECD latest economic outlook 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Apr 1400 EZ Euro zone consumer confidence May 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services index May Base metals prices at 0223 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7792.00 61.00 +0.79 2.53 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 55960 70 +0.13 0.59 LME Alum 2053.00 6.00 +0.29 1.63 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 16120 -20 -0.12 1.77 HG COPPER JUL2 351.80 1.60 +0.46 2.39 LME Zinc 1913.00 8.00 +0.42 3.69 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 14985 -05 -0.03 1.28 LME Nickel 17151.00 -34.00 -0.20 -8.33 LME Lead 1956.00 15.00 +0.77 -3.88 SHFE PB FUT 15230 -20 -0.13 -0.39 LME Tin 19450.00 200.00 +1.04 1.30 LME/Shanghai arb 1455 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3279 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Himani Sarkar)