By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, May 22 London copper futures touched a
one-week high on Tuesday, buoyed just above $7,800 as bargain
hunters bet on European and Chinese leaders taking steps to
reinvigorate their economies.
But uncertainty about the euro zone and the overall global
economy are likely to cap copper's gains. The metal is on track
to lose more than 7.5 percent this month, sharply cutting its
year-to-date gains to around 2 percent from as much as 15
percent in February.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
touched a week-high of $7,816 a tonne in the session, before
paring gains. It was up 0.8 percent at $7,789.25 by 0707 GMT.
The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to 55,850 yuan
($8,800) a tonne, after short-covering pushed the contract up to
a session high of 56,100 yuan sh o rtly after the open.
"Shanghai copper slipped after nearing its 56,500-yuan
resistance today but stayed far from its 54,000-yuan support,"
said a Qingdao-based copper buyer. "The next few days will be
technically crucial in determining its direction and range."
Investors are hoping to see fresh measures from Wednesday's
EU summit, which will focus on specific steps to spur growth and
create jobs.
Among the ideas to be raised at the summit will be French
President Francois Hollande's proposal for mutualising European
debt, as European leaders struggle to restore market confidence
after investors started mulling the possibility of Greece
exiting the bloc a month ago.
In top copper consumer China, Premier Wen Jiabao called for
additional efforts to support growth, signalling Beijing's
willingness to take action after recent data suggested the
world's No. 2 economy would slow further in the second quarter.
Backing up Wen's stance, the state-run China Securities
Journal reported on Tuesday the Chinese government would fast
track its approval of infrastructure investments to combat
slowing growth and a sluggish property sector.
"While all this news points to steps in the right direction,
Beijing has been hinting for some time that it would tweak
policies to stimulate the economy and embark on more
infrastructure investments," said a Shanghai-based trader with
an international firm.
"We are looking for concrete signs of improved demand
outlook, such as downstream industries reporting a surge in
orders. Copper is boosted by short-covering and equities," he
added.
The Qingdao copper buyer said, "There is a bit of
stimulus-talk fatigue among Chinese metals investors lately. We
need to examine the finer details before getting excited about
metals demand picking up.
"For example, who is picking up the tab if we embark on
large-scale infrastructure building? Will the central government
be footing it or just guaranteeing loans to local government?
Are these policies wealth-creating? How will this lift domestic
consumption?" he asked.
In the United States, a top Federal Reserve official said
circumstances were not ripe for more quantitative easing as the
world's biggest economy needed "measured" efforts to bolster
growth.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart also
urged the central bank to make more efforts to give the public
and financial markets a better understanding of how it would
react to incoming information on the economy.
The head of major miner Xstrata's copper unit said
the miner would lift output by about 60 percent over three
years, although some rivals have put the brakes on expansion.
Base metals prices at 0707 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7789.25 58.25 +0.75 2.49
SHFE CU FUT SEP2 55850 -40 -0.07 0.40
LME Alum 2046.00 -1.00 -0.05 1.29
SHFE AL FUT SEP2 16075 -65 -0.40 1.48
HG COPPER JUL2 351.80 1.60 +0.46 2.39
LME Zinc 1907.25 2.25 +0.12 3.37
SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14950 -70 -0.47 1.05
LME Nickel 17190.00 5.00 +0.03 -8.12
LME Lead 1953.00 12.00 +0.62 -4.03
SHFE PB FUT 15210 -40 -0.26 -0.52
LME Tin 19500.00 250.00 +1.30 1.56
LME/Shanghai arb 1751
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3279 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)