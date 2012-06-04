* U.S. employers added 69,000 jobs in May; 49,000 less than
expected
* Spain delays funding mechanism for indebted regions
* Germany softens euro zone austerity stance
* U.S. Factory orders for Apr due at 1400 GMT
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, June 4 Shanghai copper fell more than
2 percent on Monday to its lowest since Dec. 15, dragged down by
disappointing jobs data in the United States last week.
The U.S. unemployment rate rose for the first time in nearly
a year in May, data showed on Friday, aggravating fears of a
global slump and pushing down yields on U.S. and European debt
to record lows as investors scurried for safety.
The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange had pared some losses by 0132 GMT,
standing at 53,270 yuan ($8,400) a tonne after tumbling to a
trough of 52,950 yuan earlier in the session.
"There is panic in the air over the health of global
economics, as is evident from a sell-off in most assets," said
Great Wall Futures analyst Li Rong.
"But there are also conflicting feelings among investors:
some are closing their positions thinking that this feels too
much like the financial crisis in 2008, while others are hopeful
that governments around the world will roll out stimulus
packages to combat their financial problems."
The euro edged back towards a near two-year low
against the dollar on Monday.
Investors remain cautious over the escalating financial
turmoil in Europe, where Spain's government has delayed by at
least a week the adoption of a new mechanism to ease the funding
problems of its heavily indebted regions, a government source
said on Friday.
In China, the world's second largest economy and the main
engine of global growth in recent years, data is pointing to
slowing growth.
The country's official purchasing managers' index - covering
China's biggest, mainly state-backed firms - fell more than
expected to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down
from April's 13-month high, with output at its lowest since
November 2011.
On a more positive, however, European Union paymaster
Germany softened its drive for austerity across the euro zone on
Friday, agreeing to allow Spain more time to cut its deficit
while it battles a deepening bank crisis, capital flight and
recession.
The London Metal Exchange is closed for the Diamond Jubilee
Holiday on June 4 and June 5.
Base metals prices at 0132 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
SHFE CU FUT SEP2 53270 -1060 -1.95 -4.24
SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15850 -85 -0.53 0.06
HG COPPER JUL2 327.50 -3.85 -1.16 -4.69
SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14620 -150 -1.02 -1.18
SHFE PB FUT 14945 -135 -0.90 -2.26
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Lane)