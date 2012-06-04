* U.S. employers added 69,000 jobs in May; 49,000 less than expected * Spain delays funding mechanism for indebted regions * Germany softens euro zone austerity stance * U.S. Factory orders for Apr due at 1400 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes, detail) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, June 4 Shanghai copper fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its lowest since Dec. 15, dragged down by disappointing jobs data in the United States last week. The U.S. unemployment rate rose for the first time in nearly a year in May, data showed on Friday, aggravating fears of a global slump and pushing down yields on U.S. and European debt to record lows as investors scurried for safety. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had pared some losses by 0132 GMT, standing at 53,270 yuan ($8,400) a tonne after tumbling to a trough of 52,950 yuan earlier in the session. "There is panic in the air over the health of global economics, as is evident from a sell-off in most assets," said Great Wall Futures analyst Li Rong. "But there are also conflicting feelings among investors: some are closing their positions thinking that this feels too much like the financial crisis in 2008, while others are hopeful that governments around the world will roll out stimulus packages to combat their financial problems." The euro edged back towards a near two-year low against the dollar on Monday. Investors remain cautious over the escalating financial turmoil in Europe, where Spain's government has delayed by at least a week the adoption of a new mechanism to ease the funding problems of its heavily indebted regions, a government source said on Friday. In China, the world's second largest economy and the main engine of global growth in recent years, data is pointing to slowing growth. The country's official purchasing managers' index - covering China's biggest, mainly state-backed firms - fell more than expected to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down from April's 13-month high, with output at its lowest since November 2011. On a more positive, however, European Union paymaster Germany softened its drive for austerity across the euro zone on Friday, agreeing to allow Spain more time to cut its deficit while it battles a deepening bank crisis, capital flight and recession. The London Metal Exchange is closed for the Diamond Jubilee Holiday on June 4 and June 5. Base metals prices at 0132 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg SHFE CU FUT SEP2 53270 -1060 -1.95 -4.24 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15850 -85 -0.53 0.06 HG COPPER JUL2 327.50 -3.85 -1.16 -4.69 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14620 -150 -1.02 -1.18 SHFE PB FUT 14945 -135 -0.90 -2.26 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Lane)