SHANGHAI, June 7 Copper rose 0.6 percent on
Thursday on cautious optimism that European leaders were seeking
a solution for ailing Spanish banks and as hopes rise for that
the U.S. central bank will introduce measures to boost its
economy.
All eyes are on United States Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's testimony in front of a congressional committee later
in the session for signals that the central bank will extend its
current monetary stimulus programme.
Copper is also likely to get a boost after China said it
would postpone until January introducing tougher capital
requirements for its banks to help the already slackening
economic growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.6 percent to $7,454.25 a tonne by 0116 GMT, after gaining
0.7 percent on Wednesday.
* The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.6 percent to 54,160 yuan
($8,500) a tonne, after ending the prior session 0.6 percent
higher.
* Germany and European Union officials are urgently
exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks although
Madrid has not yet requested assistance and is resisting being
placed under international supervision, European sources said on
Wednesday.
* Hopes of the officials coming up with a rescue plan
outweighed disappointment over the European Central Bank
announcement that it will not take near-term action to solve the
bloc's debt crisis but instead expected governments to do more.
* Two influential Federal Reserve officials say they are
prepared to take even more policy action to boost the erratic
U.S. economic recovery.
* Although neither indicated that they want to pull the
trigger now, the comments bolstered hopes that the world's
largest economy will not end its current monetary easing
programme when it ends at the end of the month.
* U.S. economic data released on Wednesday was a mixed bag
with the Fed's Beige Book showing economic growth picking up
over the last two months and hiring showing signs of a "modest
increase," whereas the Labor Department's report showed business
productivity falling more than expected in the first quarter.
* China will delay bringing in tougher capital requirements
for its banks until January to avoid squeezing credit conditions
and being a further drag on already slackening economic growth.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose on signs European policymakers were
seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks and amid growing
expectations for additional monetary stimulus if major economies
deteriorate further.
* The euro hovered near two-week highs against the greenback
early in Asia, while the Australian dollar rose towards parity
on hopes of the European rescue for Spanish banks.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Britain BOE policy decision Jun
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1400 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks
before congressional committee on U.S. economic outlook
Base metals prices at 0116 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7454.25 43.25 +0.58 -1.92
SHFE CU FUT SEP2 54160 340 +0.63 -2.64
LME Alum 1985.00 6.00 +0.30 -1.73
SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15925 10 +0.06 0.54
HG COPPER JUL2 337.10 -0.80 -0.24 -1.89
LME Zinc 1892.00 13.00 +0.69 2.55
SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14845 30 +0.20 0.34
LME Nickel 16124.00 24.00 +0.15 -13.82
LME Lead 1908.00 0.00 +0.00 -6.24
SHFE PB FUT 15120 75 +0.50 -1.11
LME Tin 19600.00 0.00 +0.00 2.08
LME/Shanghai arb 1111
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Miral Fahmy)