* Copper down as Spain optimism fades into worry * Investors stay cautious ahead of Greek elections * U.S. Redbook retail weekly sales due at 1255 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, June 12 London copper slipped on Tuesday, giving gains in the previous session, as relief over the European Union's 100-billion euro ($125.11 billion) bailout of Spain's banks turned to worry over how the funds would affect its borrowing costs. Uncertainty over Greek elections on Sunday is also keeping investors cautious as European officials discuss contingency plans should Greece exit the euro zone. Spain's worsening finances and the possibility of Greece leaving the single currency area have again thrust fears of euro zone debt contagion back into the limelight, as seen in Spain's rising 10-year bond yields on Monday. The markets broadly priced in worries that the euro zone debt crisis will crimp global demand for commodities and even spill over to the rest of the world, with Asian equities falling along with most base metals, oil and other riskier assets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5 percent to $7,382.50 a tonne by 0721 GMT after rising 1.7 percent on Monday, although it remains on track to post a gain of 1 percent this week. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1 percent to close at 53,740 yuan ($8,400) a tonne, after rising 2.5 percent in the previous session. "Sentiment is dampened by all the bad news on the global economy today. Investors are selling on indications that major economies are slowing down," said an analyst with an international trading firm. "With the fragile sentiment now, even if good news comes out of the Greek elections, prices won't move much. But if the reverse happens, a new bout of selling will follow," he added. The euphoria over an EU bailout for Spain's troubled banks has faded as concerns rise about Greece's elections, which may worsen the euro zone crisis. European finance officials have discussed limiting the size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks and introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case scenario should Athens decide to leave the euro, underscoring the severe consequences of that possibility. Fears of the euro zone debt crisis spilling over to the rest of the world, which helped shave around 12 percent off LME copper prices since May , were also highlighted by two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers. Adding to the gloom are signs two of the world's leading emerging economies, India and China, are starting to falter, the latest report from the OECD showed on Monday. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart also dashed hopes of additional monetary easing in the United States. LOW PRICES TIGHTEN SPOT SUPPLY IN SHANGHAI The ShFE front-month contract has been trading at a premium over the third-month contract since May 9, as prices have been below the expectation of many stockholders, who have been reluctant to sell. "The backwardation is not due to a pickup in copper demand, but a supply tightness due to a reluctance by stockholders to sell. The May import figures were high but I suspect most of them haven't left the bonded warehouses yet," said an executive with a major copper producer. The current front-month June contract traded 610 yuan higher than the third-month August contract and 1,020 yuan higher than the sixth-month November contract. "Volumes of draw downs from Shanghai's bonded warehouses are still low, but have increased from earlier months thanks to an improved LME-ShFE arbitrage," said a Qingdao-based trader. On technical charts, LME copper looks set to drop to $7,219 per tonne, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao who added that he saw a resistance at $7,424. Shanghai copper will revisit its June 4 low of 52,700 yuan per tonne, he added. LME copper's 50-day moving average has also fallen under its 200-DMA since late last week, forming a bearish technical signal called a "death cross", which many traders see as a cue to sell. Base metals prices at 0721 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7382.50 -37.50 -0.51 -2.86 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 53740 -610 -1.12 -3.40 LME Alum 1973.00 0.50 +0.03 -2.33 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15865 -60 -0.38 0.16 HG COPPER JUL2 332.90 -1.40 -0.42 -3.11 LME Zinc 1885.00 -5.00 -0.26 2.17 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14760 -125 -0.84 -0.24 LME Nickel 17154.00 -171.00 -0.99 -8.32 LME Lead 1905.00 -9.00 -0.47 -6.39 SHFE PB FUT 14940 -150 -0.99 -2.29 LME Tin 19575.00 75.00 +0.38 1.95 LME/Shanghai arb 1073 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)