* Fitch downgrades 18 Spanish banks * Rising physical premiums show Chinese demand recovering * Coming Up: U.S. retail sales; 1230 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, June 13 Copper rose slightly on Wednesday, but mostly stayed in narrow ranges amid thin volumes, reflecting investor caution as a resolution to Europe's debt crisis remained elusive, clouding the outlook for raw material demand. Spain's surging borrowing costs and uncertainty ahead of Greek elections this weekend have trimmed appetite for riskier assets after a rally in Asia on Monday, when London copper rose the most in nearly two months. "Copper prices are stuck in a narrow range, reflecting caution and directionless trading. Investors are encouraged by equities' rise, but are wary over the euro zone problems, which have so many implications for the world economy," said Great Wall Futures analyst Li Rong. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.3 percent to $7,420 a tonne by 0703 GMT, with volume traded on LME Select at just over 2,500 lots, about half of the normal volume at this time of day. The contract jumped 1.7 percent on Monday in a short-lived rally spurred by a European Union-led bailout package for Spain's banks. Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded 18 Spanish banks less than a week after it cut the country's sovereign debt rating, underscoring the potential for lenders' assets to deteriorate further. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.6 percent to 54,070 yuan ($8,500) a tonne, after losing more than 1 percent in the previous session. "Technically, we are in a bear market rally, which in the short term has little momentum to move either upwards or downwards. Maybe we will get more trading direction after the Greek elections," said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie. PREMIUMS RISE LME copper is down around 2 percent so far this year, purging early double-digit gains spurred by expectations demand from top consumer China will be strong. The metal fell to a near six-month low of $7,233.25 on Friday. Traders said the recent drop in copper prices has spurred Chinese demand for the metal, with physical premiums rising by a steep $40 to $60-$70 per tonne over LME prices since early May. A Qingdao-based trader said she sees signs of a small pickup in drawdowns from bonded warehouses in Shanghai, as LME copper's premium over Shanghai eased to 1,004 yuan from nearly 4,000 yuan in early May. Macquarie analyst Bonnie Liu said the surprise 12 percent rise in China's copper imports last month also offered hints that Chinese demand was starting to recover. "It is worth noting that this big import number for May happened at the same time as copper inventory was going down in China for both bonded and ShFE warehouses," she said in a recent note. "This implies improving demand from downstream end-users from the second quarter compared with the weakness at the start of the year." But market players warned the rise in real demand was still slight, and much smaller than the import figures and a current backwardation in ShFE copper's front-to-forward-month spreads would suggest. <0#SCF:> Base metals prices at 0703 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7420.00 25.00 +0.34 -2.37 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 54070 330 +0.61 -2.80 LME Alum 1971.75 3.75 +0.19 -2.39 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15900 35 +0.22 0.38 HG COPPER JUL2 334.65 1.10 +0.33 -2.60 LME Zinc 1886.25 6.25 +0.33 2.24 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14820 60 +0.41 0.17 LME Nickel 17140.00 -35.00 -0.20 -8.39 LME Lead 1900.50 5.00 +0.26 -6.61 SHFE PB FUT 14980 40 +0.27 -2.03 LME Tin 19628.00 -72.00 -0.37 2.23 LME/Shanghai arb 1004 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Himani Sarkar)