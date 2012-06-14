* U.S. retail sales fall 0.2 percent in May * Moody's cuts Spain govt debt rating by three notches * U.S. current account for Q1 due at 1230 GMT * Italy debt sale, Greece vote also in focus (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, June 14 Copper prices edged up on Thursday, with hopes of improved demand from stimulus programmes introduced by top metals consumer China outweighing concerns over euro zone debt and sluggish U.S. growth. But gains were capped as investors awaited the results of an Italian debt auction and U.S. jobs data later on Thursday, while Greece goes to the polls on Sunday in a vote that could determine whether the country stays in the euro zone. Poor demand at Italy's up to 4.5 billion euro ($5.66 billion) bond sale would exacerbate concerns that Europe's financial crisis is spiralling out of control and could spark a stampede out of riskier assets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.3 percent to $7,413.50 a tonne by 0715 GMT. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 20 yuan to 54,090 yuan ($8,500) a tonne. "I doubt this rise can be sustained for long. There were fresh longs earlier today, but most of them have covered their positions," said a copper buyer in China's Qingdao. The recent drop in copper prices has attracted some bargain-hunting in China, but merchants are only buying on a hand-to-mouth basis, with spot demand only improving slightly from May. Analysts said Chinese demand is expected to lift significantly only in August when downstream industries begin to see stronger order books as the effect of Beijing's infrastructure spending starts to kick in. "Chinese copper demand has inched up from earlier months and this is interesting if you consider how demand usually dips this time of the year, right after the peak demand season from March to mid-May," said the buyer in Qingdao. "There are people waiting to buy now but most of them are scared stiff over the euro zone. If Greece decides to leave this weekend, the results are potentially catastrophic. In short, copper's outlook is gloomy and most of us in the industry are in a bad mood." Markets took a bearish turn on Wednesday after data showed U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May and wholesale prices dropped by the most in three years. This added to a raft of other indicators, including employment and manufacturing, that have highlighted a slowdown in the country's economic recovery. Meanwhile, in the troubled euro zone, Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday cut its rating on Spanish government debt by three notches to Baa3 from A3, saying the newly approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks would increase the country's debt burden. Many believe that Italy would be next in line for a bailout should Spain have to ask for one. But the country's technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti appealed to politicians on Wednesday to back his tough economic medicine to avoid Rome becoming the next victim of the euro debt crisis. Base metals prices at 0715 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7413.50 23.50 +0.32 -2.45 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 54090 20 +0.04 -2.77 LME Alum 1973.25 9.25 +0.47 -2.31 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15865 -35 -0.22 0.16 HG COPPER JUL2 334.35 0.40 +0.12 -2.69 LME Zinc 1885.75 3.75 +0.20 2.21 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14770 -50 -0.34 -0.17 LME Nickel 17054.00 74.00 +0.44 -8.85 LME Lead 1904.00 5.00 +0.26 -6.44 SHFE PB FUT 14970 -10 -0.07 -2.09 LME Tin 19468.00 18.00 +0.09 1.40 LME/Shanghai arb 908 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 0.7953 euros) ($1 = 6.3691 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)