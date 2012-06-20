SHANGHAI, June 20 London copper slipped on Wednesday in thin trading, with worries lingering over Spain's debt problems and as some investors looked to cash in on gains made the previous day. Spain lurched closer to being shut out of credit markets when it had to pay a euro era record price to sell short-term debt on Tuesday, stoking fears the global economy could slip into recession and crimping demand for metals. But falls were limited as many investors are hoping the U.S. Federal Reserve will boost liquidity in financial markets by announcing the extension of its bond-buying programme at the end of a two-day meeting. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.5 percent to $7,570 a tonne by 0126 GMT, after rising 1.3 percent on Tuesday. * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.7 percent to 55,070 yuan ($8,700) a tonne, catching up with previous gains in London, after losing 0.5 percent the session before. * Spain's soaring borrowing costs showed that a euro zone deal to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($126 billion) for its banks had not solved the country's problems or restored investor confidence and suggests more aid may be needed to fix its finances. * Some economists think that with economic storm clouds gathering abroad and signs the U.S. recovery is flagging, the Federal Reserve may feel compelled on Wednesday to launch a new round of monetary stimulus - a move that may boost commodity prices. * In Greece, conservatives and socialists edged towards a deal on a new government on Tuesday that would seek concessions from the country's lenders on its punishing austerity programme, and the euro zone signalled it was ready to negotiate. * Europe won support from world leaders on Tuesday for an ambitious but slow-moving overhaul of the euro zone, even as pressure built in financial markets for quicker solutions to its debt crisis. * A group of senior Chinese advisers have called on the government to relax property market restrictions to ensure brisk growth in the domestic economy, a state-backed newspaper reported on Wednesday. Such a move will likely boost base metal prices in anticipation of more demand from the real estate sector. * China's central bank could rely on cutting the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves to bolster growth but reserve further interest rate cuts as a last-resort policy option, economists familiar with Beijing's policy-making process said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * World stocks rose and the euro gained on Tuesday amid optimism the world's major central banks will provide more economic stimulus as the euro zone debt crisis worsens. * The euro rallied against the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Tuesday, buoyed by positive news out of Greece and as a run-up in Wall Street stocks encouraged investors to take on riskier positions. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices for May 1630 U.S. FOMC rate decision 1815 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke news conference Base metals prices at 0126 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7570.00 -39.00 -0.51 -0.39 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55070 400 +0.73 -0.52 HG COPPER JUL2 341.90 -1.45 -0.42 -0.49 LME Alum 1923.00 -2.50 -0.13 -4.80 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15655 -30 -0.19 -1.20 LME Zinc 1893.75 -5.25 -0.28 2.64 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14910 50 +0.34 0.78 LME Nickel 17001.00 -94.00 -0.55 -9.13 LME Lead 1912.50 0.00 +0.00 -6.02 SHFE PB FUT 15065.00 70.00 +0.47 -1.44 LME Tin 19600.00 70.00 +0.36 2.08 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1021 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3545 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)