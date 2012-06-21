* HSBC China Flash PMI shows eighth monthly contraction in June * Spain's borrowing costs expected to hit new euro-era record * Fed extends "Operation Twist", no QEIII * Coming Up: U.S. May existing home sales 1400 GMT (Updates prices; adds quote) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, June 21 Copper hit one-week lows on Thursday after investors saw their hopes for more aggressive stimulus measures by the U.S. Fed dashed and worried Spain's borrowing costs would soar, flagging the risks of shaky euro zone finances to the global economy. While most investors expected the latest HSBC China Flash Purchasing Managers Index to fall under 50 again in June, the seven-month low number of 48.1 confirmed that economic growth in the world's top metals consumer was still slowing. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 1.4 percent by 0711 GMT to $7,441.50 a tonne, after touching a low of $7,410 earlier - its cheapest level in a week. The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.6 percent to close at 54,060 yuan ($8,500) a tonne. It hit a low of 54,010 yuan earlier in the session, its lowest since June 14. "Commodities are down mostly due to disappointment that the Fed did not introduce another quantitative easing programme," said a trader based in Shanghai with an international firm. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it was expanding its "Operation Twist", dashing hopes of some who were betting on a more aggressive quantitative easing (QE) programme. The central bank will sell $267 billion worth of short-term securities to buy longer-term ones to keep down long-term borrowing costs. The program, which was due to expire this month, will now run through the end of the year. Adding to investor worry was expectations that Spain's borrowing costs will probably hit a new euro-era high at an upcoming debt auction, a few hours before it sheds light on the dire state of its weaker banks and possibly makes a formal request for European Union funds to rescue them. "Spain's finances is a big issue and will push down metal prices if yields at tonight's auction shoot up again. The market's caution today is partly due to this," said a Shanghai-based copper buyer. Bleak data from China, the world's top consumer of copper, also dragged weighed on prices of the metal. China's factory sector contracted for an eighth straight month in June, with export orders and prices turning in their weakest showing since early 2009, the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index showed on Thursday. The index stayed below 50, indicating contraction, for an eighth straight month. While the gloomy data gave further evidence of slowing growth in China, traders said it was within expectations. "I'm not particularly worried: it's natural for the PMI to be down in June as we enter the summer season, which is traditionally the lull for industrial activity," the trader said. "New export orders are weaker in June but if you consider how much they have grown in May, the overall picture isn't so bad." On a positive note, Wall Street's top bond firms still see a 50 percent chance the U.S. Fed will begin a third round of quantitative easing to boost the economy even after it extended its current stimulus program on Wednesday. The trader agreed that chances of a third round were high. "I believe QEIII is inevitable since major economies, including the euro zone and China, should be looking at further monetary easing, given current global economic circumstances." Base metals prices at 0711 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7441.50 -103.50 -1.37 -2.09 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 54060 -850 -1.55 -2.82 LME Alum 1890.50 -14.50 -0.76 -6.41 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15540 -210 -1.33 -1.89 HG COPPER JUL2 335.65 -3.10 -0.92 -2.31 LME Zinc 1851.75 -15.25 -0.82 0.37 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14640 -300 -2.01 -1.05 LME Nickel 16942.00 -258.00 -1.50 -9.45 LME Lead 1862.25 -19.75 -1.05 -8.49 SHFE PB FUT 14860 -185 -1.23 -2.81 LME Tin 19050.00 -150.00 -0.78 -0.78 LME/Shanghai arb 1041 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)