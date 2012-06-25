(Refiles to fix date) SHANGHAI, June 25 Copper prices rose on Monday after European leaders calmed the markets with promises of reforms to combat the euro zone debt crisis and after leaders of Germany, France, Spain and Italy agreed on a 130 billion euros ($156 billion) package to revive growth. But London copper's fall to a six-months low on Friday showed that markets remain vulnerable to concerns that the problems faced by major economies such as the euro zone, United States and China may crimp demand for metals. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9 percent to $7,374.00 a tonne by 0127 GMT after diving 1.7 percent to six-month lows of 7,219.50 on Friday before paring losses to end the prior session 0.4 percent lower. * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.2 percent to 54,190 yuan ($8,500) a tonne on its first day of trading after a long weekend. * Leaders of Germany France, Italy and Spain on Friday agreed on a 130 billion euros ($156 billion) package to revive growth although German Chancellor Angela Merkel still resisted pressure for common euro zone bonds or a more flexible use of Europe's rescue funds. * The European Central Bank is to start accepting a wider range of collateral in its lending operations and assets of a lower quality, it said on Friday, its second such move in six months to neutralise growing funding pressures on struggling banks. * European finance ministers examined ways on Friday to bolster weak banks and break the link between troubled lenders and indebted countries, with concerns about Spain's stricken banking system at the top of their minds. * Recent major ratings downgrades by Moody's will further divide the world's biggest banks based on their strength and access to cheap customer deposits, boosting an edge to "safe haven" banks. * Meanwhile, investors will have to wait longer for more clarity on whether Greece's euro zone bailout terms will be eased, which will be critical in determining whether the country stays in the euro zone. Greece's new prime minister and incoming finance minister, who have been ill, will miss this week's EU summit when Athens will propose easier terms. * But they may face opposition from Germany as comments by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday signalled. He said that Greece's new government should stop asking for more help and instead move quickly to enact reform measures agreed to in return for previous bailouts from its European partners. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares mostly slipped on Monday and the safe-haven dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor confidence, but Japanese stocks were supported by a weaker yen. * Currency markets got off to a subdued start on Monday, with the safe-haven U.S. dollar holding on to most of last week's gains ahead of another European summit that could take the region a step closer to containing its debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index May 1400 U.S. New home sales May 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing index May Base metals prices at 0127 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7374.00 64.00 +0.88 -2.97 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 54190 130 +0.24 -2.59 LME Alum 1874.00 13.00 +0.70 -7.23 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15545 05 +0.03 -1.86 HG COPPER JUL2 331.90 1.30 +0.39 -3.41 LME Zinc 1819.75 19.75 +1.10 -1.37 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14585 -55 -0.38 -1.42 LME Nickel 16576.00 1.00 +0.01 -11.41 LME Lead 1831.00 15.00 +0.83 -10.02 SHFE PB FUT 14765 -85 -0.57 -3.43 LME Tin 18675.00 0.00 +0.00 -2.73 LME/Shanghai arb 458 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3642 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)