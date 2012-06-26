* Shanghai aluminium dropped to over three-year low * China's top aluminium province cuts smelters power fees -sources * U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index for June due at 1400 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, June 26 London copper steadied on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of a European leaders summit later in the week, with demand from top copper user China remaining sluggish. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.1 percent to $7,343.75 a tonne by 0755 GMT. "Copper prices came off quite a bit last week and some shorts also feel that it is time to cash out," said an LME trader. But Shanghai base metals fell, led by aluminium after news that China's Henan province will be cutting power fees for its aluminium smelters fueled fears of further overcapacity. The most active October ShFE aluminium contract fell 3.4 percent to its lowest since April 2009 at 14,990 yuan, pulling prices the entire Shanghai base metal complex down by 2 percent before the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended trading at 0700 GMT. The most-active ShFE October copper contract dropped over 1 percent to 53,480 yuan at one point from a high of 54,480 yuan earlier in the session. It closed the day 0.8 percent lower after paring some losses. "We first noted about 20,000 lots of copper being sold within 2 minutes on the ShFE and the next thing we knew, LME base metals were falling," said the LME trader. All eyes are on the European leaders summit to be held in Brussels on June 28-29. The summit will be the 20th time EU leaders have met to try to resolve the debt crisis, but investors were doubtful that the meeting would yield any substantive measures to solve the region's protracted debt crisis. Demand for all base metals in China remains flaccid, as downstream industries reel from slowing domestic growth and a fall in demand for Chinese exports from major economies, especially Europe - China's top trade partner. Besides overcapacity issues in aluminium, traders also noted weak fundamentals in Chinese zinc, given high overall stockpiles and soft demand. The Chinese lead market was, however, seeing better fundamentals, with supplies relatively tight after a government crackdown on lead pollution last year resulted in more consolidation in the industry, market players said. Base metals prices at 0755 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7343.75 7.75 +0.11 -3.37 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 53620 -410 -0.76 -3.61 LME Alum 1853.25 -11.75 -0.63 -8.25 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15065 -450 -2.90 -4.89 HG COPPER JUL2 330.75 -0.85 -0.26 -3.74 LME Zinc 1790.00 -15.00 -0.83 -2.98 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14315 -250 -1.72 -3.24 LME Nickel 16383.00 -37.00 -0.23 -12.44 LME Lead 1781.75 -6.25 -0.35 -12.44 SHFE PB FUT 14480 -280 -1.90 -5.30 LME Tin 18600.00 100.00 +0.54 -3.13 LME/Shanghai arb 740 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Fayen Wong, Ed Davies and Joseph Radford)