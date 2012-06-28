SHANGHAI, June 28 London copper rose for a
fourth consecutive session, with investors cheered by
encouraging U.S. economic data, but an EU summit later in the
day could limit gains, with euro zone leaders seeming more
divergent than ever in their views after Germany rejected calls
for common euro zone bonds.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was up 0.3 percent at $7,429.75 per tonne by 0114 GMT, its
fourth daily rise in a row, after a gain of 0.6 percent in the
previous session.
* The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange moved up 0.9 percent to 54,240 yuan
($8,500) per tonne, after ending the previous session 0.2
percent higher.
* On the eve of an EU summit that could determine the future
of the euro zone, German Chancellor Angela Merkel brushed aside
increasingly shrill calls from Spain and Italy on Wednesday for
emergency action to lower their soaring borrowing costs.
European Union leaders go into the two-day meeting on
Thursday afternoon (1300 GMT) more openly divided than at any
time since a still-widening debt crisis erupted in early 2010,
when Greece revealed its budget deficit and debt were far higher
than reported.
* Demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded
more than expected in May and a gauge of planned business
spending increased, adding to investor cheer along with recent
signs of a budding recovery in the housing market.
But analysts warned the momentum might not be
sustained as the global economy continues to cool.
* Spain won time on Wednesday to negotiate the terms of
European aid for its banks when it gained approval for a state
liquidity guarantee of 19 billion euros for Bankia SA,
the country's biggest problem lender.
Spain has been seeking a temporary mechanism to fund four
nationalised banks that urgently need money, since it could take
three to four months for a European aid package of up to 100
billion euros to reach the country's financial system.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Thursday on encouraging U.S. economic
data, but prices could falter with markets tense ahead of the
European summit deeply divided on how to tackle the protracted
euro zone debt crisis and stop it spreading further.
* The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Thursday,
although its downside was seen limited lest an impending summit
of European leaders surprised markets with concrete measures to
tackle the region's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
Two-day European Union Summit in Brussels starts
0755 Germany Unemployment rate
0900 Euro Zone Business climate
0900 Euro Zone Economic sentiment
1230 U.S. Final Q1 GDP
1430 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Base metals prices at 0114 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7429.75 24.75 +0.33 -2.24
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 54240 500 +0.93 -2.50
LME Alum 1875.00 3.00 +0.16 -7.18
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15185 125 +0.83 -4.14
HG COPPER JUL2 335.35 0.40 +0.12 -2.40
LME Zinc 1773.00 17.00 +0.97 -3.90
SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14280 35 +0.25 -3.48
LME Nickel 16351.00 101.00 +0.62 -12.61
LME Lead 1768.75 8.75 +0.50 -13.08
SHFE PB FUT 0 -14390 -100.00 -100.00
LME Tin 18700.00 0.00 +0.00 -2.60
LME/Shanghai arb 741
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Lewis)