* Euro zone banks to be directly capitalised by region's
rescue fund
* Last day of European Union leaders' summit in Brussels
(Updates prices, adds quotes, details)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, June 29 London copper posted on Friday
its biggest daily rise since April after European leaders agreed
to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks and let
them be recapitalised without adding to government debt, easing
fears over spiralling debt in Italy and Spain.
The move prompted a surge in other riskier assets, including
Asian shares and the euro, and surprised many who had not
expected the summit of regional leaders to generate substantive
measures to tamp down the bloc's debt crisis.
Despite the relief rally, lingering worries over the global
economy, including concerns about a fragile economic recovery in
the United States, are expected to put a cap on gains, keeping
copper on track for its worst quarter since the second half of
2011.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 2.2 percent at $7,545 per tonne by 0723 GMT, its biggest
daily rise since April 12. But it is down nearly 11 percent on
the quarter, its worst performance since the third quarter of
2011.
The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1.9 percent to 55,240 yuan
($8,700) p e r tonne, extending gains after rising 0.9 percent in
the previous session. It is also headed for its worst quarterly
performance since the third quarter of last year.
"The markets mainly got a shot in the arm from the European
Council comment, with signs of fresh longs entering Shanghai
copper," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international
firm.
European Council chairman Herman Van Rompuy said the aim of
the latest initiatives by the region's leaders was to create a
supervisory mechanism involving the European Central Bank by the
end of this year, and to break the "vicious circle" between
banks and sovereign governments.
The announcement could not have come at a better time, with
Italy and Spain battling searing market pressure in the euro
zone's widening debt crisis and having earlier demanded urgent
action from the euro bloc to bring down their borrowing costs.
In the Chinese physical copper market, buyers have been
restocking on a hand-to-mouth basis, capitalising on cheaper
prices after Shanghai copper lost over 6,800 yuan from the
year's high of more than 62,000 yuan in February and a smaller
LME-over-ShFE copper spread.
"There's some limited restocking going on, but overall
copper demand is still weak. Also helping to support refined
copper prices is the tight supply of copper scrap. Scrap
producers are holding back from selling due to low prices," said
an analyst with a large trading firm.
In zinc, LME data MZNSTX-TOTAL showed 113,925 tonnes of
net inventory cancellations. Market players said these might
have been from warehouses run by Metro and Pacorini.
Despite LME zinc rising 1.4 percent on Friday,
market players doubted if the warrant cancellations were due to
higher demand.
"It doesn't seem like demand has improved as LME zinc
premiums in Singapore are around $40 to $50, unchanged from the
past few weeks," said a Singapore-based trader.
"We hear that some warehouses are cancelling the zinc
warrants they own in other warehouses but we have no more
details on that. Also, some financing deals have been unwound
since the cash-to-three-month contango has flattened out to a
small backwardation," said a Singapore-based trader. <0#MZN:>
A Chinese finance ministry official said the government was
confident China, the world's top consumer of metals, could meet
its 2012 economic growth target of 7.5 percent, despite early
economic indicators suggesting growth did not pick up in June.
Latest data out of the United States point to an erratic
economic recovery, fuelling investors' concerns about the
vulnerability of the world's largest economy as global growth
slows.
Following recent positive data, a report on Thursday showed
only modest first-quarter economic growth, and while a separate
report showed the number of Americans filing new jobless benefit
claims edged down last week, it remained in a range that shows
the job market struggling to gain traction.
Base metals prices at 0723 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7545.00 160.00 +2.17 -0.72
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55240 1040 +1.92 -0.70
LME Alum 1874.00 29.00 +1.57 -7.23
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15390 30 +0.20 -2.84
HG COPPER JUL2 340.15 7.55 +2.27 -1.00
LME Zinc 1819.00 25.00 +1.39 -1.41
SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14585 235 +1.64 -1.42
LME Nickel 16540.00 325.00 +2.00 -11.60
LME Lead 1810.00 33.00 +1.86 -11.06
SHFE PB FUT 14675 180 +1.24 -4.02
LME Tin 18900.00 400.00 +2.16 -1.56
LME/Shanghai arb 855
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3575 Chinese yuan)
